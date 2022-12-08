Riyadh – The Saudi Film Commission announced the launch of “Daw’”, its latest initiative aimed at supporting local filmmakers and creating quality Saudi productions. Daw' was announced on the sidelines of the Red Sea International Film Festival, which is taking place from 1 to 10 December in Jeddah.

Following the success of the Daw’ Film Competition which saw 30 winners across five film categories last year, the Film Commission worked on expanding Daw' to offer filmmakers a chance to benefit from additional funding. The new Daw’ offers financial grants for Saudi-based production companies looking to produce short films or feature films.

CEO of the Saudi Film Commission, Abdullah Al Eyaf, said, “Daw’ is part of our continued efforts to encourage Saudi filmmakers and production companies to express their creativity and help us grow the Saudi film industry. The Film Commission launched several initiatives over the past few years to develop the sector’s infrastructure and invest in our local talent, because we truly believe in the potential of Saudi filmmakers and production houses and strive to help them show their productions on the global stage.”

Daw' covers three types of film – fiction films, documentaries, and animation. Applications will go through a rigorous evaluation process and will be assessed by a committee comprising leading experts in the field.

Earlier this year, the Film Commission unveiled a generous cash rebate program that is open for local and international production companies, which will stimulate local film production and grow the Saudi film industry. The Film Commission aims to develop the sector in Saudi Arabia with plans to increase the sector’s contribution to the economy, create jobs in the film sector, and produce more feature films in the Kingdom.

For more information on Daw' and how to apply, please visit: http://film.sa/daw

About the Film Commission:

The Film Commission, one of the Ministry of Culture’s 11 sector-specific commissions, oversees the Kingdom’s evolving film sector, supporting established and aspiring film professionals, and identifying and encouraging local Saudi talent.

The Film Commission launched in 2020 to drive the growth of a thriving production ecosystem to address the increase in domestic and international demand.

The Film Commission is enabling the Saudi film industry through embedding a regulatory framework, driving investment into the sector, developing homegrown talent, and building international partnerships.

The Film Commission contributes indirectly to three National Culture Strategy objectives: increasing the direct contribution of the Commission to the Kingdom’s GDP, increasing the number of jobs in the sector, and increasing the number of long-form films that are locally produced.

To learn more about the Film Commission, please visit https://film.moc.gov.sa/en/about-film and the commission’s Twitter @FilmMOC

About the Ministry of Culture

Saudi Arabia has a rich history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture has a mandate to develop the cultural economy and enrich the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry is leading a cultural transformation to develop a rich ecosystem that nurtures creativity, unlocks the economic potential of the sector and unleashes new and inspiring forms of expression.