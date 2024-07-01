Work commences on the largest project of its kind across the Bahrain education sector

Initiative will offset over 4,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions yearly, equivalent to planting more than 75,000 trees.

The signing ceremony was held in the esteemed company of His Excellency Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan, Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs at the Royal University for Women campus

Riffa, Bahrain: The Royal University for Women (RUW), the first private, purpose-built, international university in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Positive Zero have entered a ground-breaking partnership to install a solar carport project on the university premises through Positive Zero’s distributed generation arm, SirajPower. Positive Zero is the Middle East’s leading energy transition partner for businesses and communities, supporting decarbonization through on-site power generation, energy efficiency and clean mobility. The agreement enhances cooperation in the field of clean energy between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Located in Riffa, Bahrain, the solar carport project boasts a facility size with a maximum output of 3.75MWp. The initiative is marked by a 30-year lease agreement delivered by Positive Zero, including designing, supplying, installing, operating, and maintaining the solar carport. The project is expected to generate 6.6 GWh of clean energy annually, offsetting over 4,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions yearly, which is equivalent to planting more than 75,000 trees.

The partnership was recently inaugurated at the RUW campus in the presence of key dignitaries, including the Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs, His Excellency Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan; Ali Nematallah Al Nimaa, Vice President of the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA); Dr. Farzana Abdullah Al-Maraghi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Higher Education Council; Professor Riyad Yousef Hamzah, President of the University and members of the University’s Board of Directors and Trustees. The agreement was signed on behalf of the Royal University for Women by the Managing Director of the Board of Directors and Trustees and Chairman of the Executive Committee, Essa bin Mohammed Najibi and by Positive Zero’s Co-Founder and Chairman Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain.

Speaking at the project’s inauguration, His Excellency Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan, Minister of Electricity and Water said: "The General Directorate of Energy Efficiency at the Ministry is keen to provide the technical advice and support necessary to contribute to the implementation of sustainable energy transition plans, and to adopt investment initiatives in renewable energy sources to achieve national goals, with the aim of reducing carbon emissions, and achieving the goal of reaching net zero by 2060, in line with the Kingdom's international commitments."

Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Co-Founder and Chairman of Positive Zero, said: “Our partnership with the Royal University for Women is a testament to the need for solar solutions across the region and in all sectors, including education. This initiative supports our mission to revolutionize the Middle East’s energy landscape and serve as a blueprint for other organizations seeking clean alternatives. We are confident that this collaboration with the Royal University for Women will further inspire advancements in environmental responsibility and energy efficiency, motivating the next generation of young sustainability leaders in Bahrain and beyond to drive positive change."

Professor Riyad Yousef Hamzah, President of the Royal University for Women, said: “Our collaboration with Positive Zero exemplifies our steadfast commitment to a sustainable future. Adopting sustainable energy sources is not just an option, but a responsibility and a strong indicator of our commitment to adopting environmental sustainability initiatives and contributing to the smart and green energy transition. The solar installation project is a tangible embodiment of our commitment to protecting the environment and preserving energy sources and is an educational tool that allows our students to witness the direct impact of sustainable initiatives and inspire them to seek innovative solutions in their lives and careers."

Professor Hamzah also expressed his appreciation to His Excellency Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan, Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs and Ali Nematallah Al Nimaa, Vice President of the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) for their continuous support in implementing the solar energy project and their commendable efforts in developing renewable energy projects across the kingdom, aligned with the wise national leadership and Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.

Once completed, the electricity generated by RUW’s sustainable energy carport will be equivalent to powering more than 550 homes every year. The solar carport project underscores the commitment of RUW and Positive Zero in supporting Bahrain's ambitious clean energy objectives. These include attaining net zero emissions by 2060 and doubling the renewable energy share to reach 20% of the overall energy mix by 2035.

The project is in collaboration with renowned solar solutions provider Sunergy Solar who will be handling the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).

About Positive Zero

Positive Zero is the Middle East’s leading energy transition partner for businesses and communities. Founded in the UAE and with robust backing from our global partner BlackRock, Positive Zero is empowering a new energy economy where the decarbonization process is fast, simple and profitable.

We enable this by building, financing and operating on-site infrastructure across three core pillars: distributed power generation, energy efficiency services and clean mobility.

To date, Positive Zero has helped hundreds of businesses to generate power, use more efficient and smart equipment, and electrify and charge their fleets. With more than 200MWp in operation, we are the largest decentralised energy infrastructure provider in the region.

By using the latest technology, our strong balance sheet and an advanced data-driven approach we form long-term, scalable partnerships that deliver substantial cost and emissions savings. With no upfront investment required from our customers, Positive Zero is fully invested in every project we operate, while our partners make simple monthly payments for the energy and services used.

About SirajPower

SirajPower is a Positive Zero company dedicated to empowering a new energy economy in the Middle East. Pioneering the green energy revolution as the Distributed Generation vertical of the company, SirajPower boasts the largest distributed solar energy portfolio in the region, with over 200MWp in operation across more than 700 facilities under operations and maintenance with on-grid, off-grid and hybrid solar solutions. We've covered over 1.7 million square meters with our solar installations, avoiding 223,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. Backed by a strong local presence and legacy since 2015, SirajPower provides comprehensive innovative solar solutions, covering project development, financing, construction, and long-term operations and maintenance. SirajPower is not just a solar provider; we are the regional Green Champion with a global perspective making a significant impact on the regional energy landscape and helping businesses take charge of their energy future.