Dubai, United Arab Emirates: - The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai proudly announces its latest triumph as it secures the prestigious Forbes 5-Star Award, solidifying its status as a beacon of unparalleled luxury in the Middle East. The distinguished 5-star rating for The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai is now prominently featured alongside other esteemed recipients on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Nestled along the sun-kissed shores of the Arabian Gulf, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai epitomizes refined luxury and impeccable service. From its opulent accommodations to its world-class dining experiences and rejuvenating spa offerings, every aspect of the resort reflects a commitment to excellence that exceeds expectations.

Jeroen Elmendorp, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai stated "We are thrilled and humbled to be recognized with the coveted Forbes 5-Star Award. This remarkable achievement underscores our unwavering dedication to providing guests with unforgettable moments of luxury and hospitality that are synonymous with The Ritz-Carlton brand."

Forbes Travel Guide's rigorous evaluation process ensures that only the most exceptional establishments receive the prestigious 5-star rating, making it a symbol of excellence and distinction in the hospitality industry. The inclusion of The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai in the 2024 Star Awards reaffirms its position as a leader in luxury hospitality, setting a new standard for uncompromising quality and service.

To discover more about The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai and its Forbes 5-Star distinction, please visit our website or contact www.ritzcarlton.com/dubai

-Ends-

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels and over 45 residential properties in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

For additional information about The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, please call the hotel directly at +971 4 399 4000 or visit The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai website at ritzcarlton.com/dubai. To chat with us on social media use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook and Instagram