Amman, Jordan — The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has recently formed a collaboration with Himmetna to support their projects that are targeted towards improving healthcare services in underprivileged areas.

This support is part of the strategic cooperation that brings the hotel together with Himmetna and is also within the framework of the group founded by the late Tawfiq Al Fakhouri, a man who is considered a leader in the Kingdom’s economy and a renowned humanitarian. The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, one of his many successful undertakings, continues its journey of community empowerment and the development of underprivileged local communities and their children through great strides.

By dining at the Arabesque Ramadan Lounge in the Ritz-Carlton, Amman guests have an opportunity to give back to the community by donating JOD 1 from their total bill. All proceeds will go to aid various activities and projects set up by this initiative.

Commenting on the occasion, General Manager at the Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Tareq Derbas said: “We are proud to partner with Himmetna in support of their mission to advance the health sector in Jordan. We are delighted to provide our guests the opportunity to join us in our efforts and make a difference by taking part in their activities. As an added bonus, participants will be able to experience the unique ambiance of the Arabesque Lounge while contributing to a worthy cause.”

Himmetna strives to establish the right of all patients to receive proper and equal treatment in a safe environment and under conditions that preserve their dignity and humanity. The initiative also seeks to upgrade and rehabilitate healthcare centers according to the highest international standards through forming partnerships with the private sector and civil society organizations to support the public health sector. This is all done in line with the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein to develop the medical sector and improve the health services provided to citizens.

