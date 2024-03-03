Amman, Jordan – As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is delighted to announce the highly anticipated opening of its exquisite Ramadan venue Arabesque. Located in the Grand Ballroom, Arabesque, promises an enchanting and unforgettable experience for all visitors.

Inspired by the timeless traditions and cultural richness of Ramadan, Arabesque is meticulously designed to resemble a traditional Ramadan tent. Guests will be instantly transported into a world of elegance, authenticity, and warm hospitality as they step into this haven of Arabian charm.

At the heart of Arabesque, an exceptional culinary journey awaits, thoughtfully curated by Chef Sudqi Naddaf and his team for the first time. The menu features a diverse selection of delicious dishes from Arabic and international cuisines. From tantalizing appetizers and aromatic soups to succulent main courses and divine desserts, each dish is crafted with authentic ingredients and age-old recipes, ensuring a feast that satisfies both the palate and soul.

To complement the culinary delights, guests will have access to a wide range of refreshing beverages and flavorful Sheeshas. Traditional Ramadan drinks like Amareddin and Jallab will be available, along with an extensive selection of salads, appetizers, and main courses, all adding to the overall dining experience.

To further elevate the ambiance, Arabesque will enchant guests with captivating live entertainment performances that truly capture the spirit of Ramadan. The evening air will be filled with soulful melodies and mesmerizing musical renditions, played by a live band throughout Iftar and Sohour. This immersive experience will transport attendees to a world of cultural delight and enchantment, adding an extra layer of magic to enhance the overall experience. During the Sohour period, guests can enjoy cards and board games, adding the perfect touch to an already extraordinary evening.

Arabesque opens its doors on the first day of Ramadan, offering a daily Iftar experience from 6 PM to 9 PM and Sohour from 10 PM to 1 AM. Whether guests are observing Ramadan or simply seeking an exceptional dining experience, Arabesque is the perfect gathering place for loved ones, colleagues, or friends, promising an extraordinary and unforgettable time.

Arabesque, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is sponsored by Jordan Bromine Company (JBC), Bank of Jordan,and Solidarity First Insurance Company.

For reservations and further information, please contact the dedicated team

Press contacts:

Zein Talhouni Zein.Talhouni@ritzcarlton.com

Sereen Al Sharif Sereen.Alsharif@ritzcarlton.com

Bailasan Badwan b.badwan@asdaa-amman.com

Press contacts:

Meg Connolly Communications: RitzCarlton@mcc-pr.com

Simon Neggers: simon.neggers@marriott.com

Erica Flint: erica.flint@marriott.com