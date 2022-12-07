Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal has announced a collaboration with sustainability partner, ElephantSkin, to onboard a new recyclable glove into its service areas. Not to be confused with actual elephant skin, The ElephantSkin glove is a triple-layered, cotton glove which is treated with antiviral and antibacterial technology and is effective against cross-contamination.

In fact, the name refers to the concept of the memory of an elephant. As an elephant never forgets, their memory is much more developed than that which is in humans. The same concept can be applied to the environment, where the environment is unable to, or, cannot forget the actions of human beings on the planet; how any impact—negatively or positively—on the environment, will leave long lasting effects with decades to come.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal has already on boarded its first batch-order of 400 pairs of gloves as one of the few properties piloting this, globally. Noting many benefits and a high-standard of delivery, the glove is comfortable and easy-to-use for the Ladies & Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, a breathable material which protects against viruses & bacteria, and a professional look which aligns to its brand standards.

More importantly, they are washable over a period of months, re-usable and recyclable. This effectively renders the use of plastic gloves as an outdated & discontinued practice.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal has an ambitious goal of being one of the sustainability leaders within the UAE, quickly becoming a driving force behind multiple initiatives & campaigns. The over 500-bedroom luxury property has already implemented this across a variety of departments in December, more so in Housekeeping, Laundry, Stewarding, Engineering, Kitchen, Food & Beverage, and the Health Club.

The team will save 1.4 million pairs of service gloves annually, with a product that is washable over a period of months before being recycled back into the production process of where it originated. This alone make it both a cost-effective solution and a better practice alternative for its service professionals.

By January 2023, both ElephantSkin and The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal aim to launch with a culinary glove, suited to the kitchen environment.

For further information or enquiries, please contact the Marketing & Communications department at mark.burger@ritzcarlton.com

-Ends-

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., currently operates more than 90 hotels in over 30 countries and territories. More than 40 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Contact: Mark Burger

Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

P.O. Box 91888

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

E-mail: Burger, Mark <Mark.Burger@ritzcarlton.com>