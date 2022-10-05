Twenty-one major hotels in the UAE have taken part in a leading programme to reduce food loss and waste.

On September 29, UNEP on a global level marked the International Day of Awareness on Food Loss and Waste (IDAFLW) calling both the public and the private sector, to prioritise actions to move ahead with innovation to reduce food loss and waste and restore and build back better and resilient-ready, food systems.

Food loss and waste in West Asia are estimated to be around 210 kg per capita per year with 31 per cent for cereals, 33 per cent for roots and tubers, 29 per cent for oilseeds and pulses, 56 per cent for fruits and vegetables, 23 per cent for meat and poultry, 30 per cent for fish and seafood, and 20 per cent for milk and dairy.

UNEP regional office for West Asia, in collaboration with Goumbook, launched its awareness campaign on food waste and loss in the United Arab Emirates, under the Recipe of Change Campaign. It ran from September 29 to October 2.

The participating hotels included:

Atlantis the Palm Hotel; The Ritz Carlton JBR, Sheraton MOE Hotel, Aloft City Centre Deira, Sheraton, Jumeirah Beach Resort, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, Four Points by Sheraton Downtown; Conrad Abu Dhabi, DTbH Business Bay, Hilton JBR Cluster; Rixos Premium Dubai, Rixos The Palm, Rixos Saadiyat Island, Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Grand Mercure, Ibis Styles Airport Hotel, Queen Elizabeth 2nd; Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah, Holiday Inn/Staybridge Suites Dubai Al Maktoum, Crowne Plaza Dubai Deira; Radisson RED.

