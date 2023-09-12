Dubai, UAE: Dubai’s Favourite Community Market and ultimate weekend destination, The Ripe Market at the Academy Park Umm Suqeim Road in partnership with Dubai Police is back for another season From 14th October 2023 – May 2024, and guess what! It’s bigger and better than ever! With these thrilling updates, that are bound to send your excitement levels through the roof!

The market has expanded to nearly double its size compared to last year!, get ready to indulge your curiosity by exploring new vendor stalls, partner showcases, and captivating activities that will keep you, your friends, and your kids entertained all day long.

But that's not all – the expansion also includes a much larger green grass area, just waiting for you to lounge and relax under the lush green palms. An Adventure Zone – Powered by Tamana Adventures offering zipline, skate park and a climbing net crochet playground for kids to enjoy, an E- Carts track powered by Just Play, The Ripe Stables by Al Jiyad stable, and the Cherry on Top! A new flagship cafe experience right within the park – introducing Sanderson's Café! By Serg from Tom & Serg.

Whether you are taking your friends on a shopping trip, your partner on a date, your family on an adventure, or your kids on a fun day out, the market has something for everyone with workshops, live music, fitness classes, educational activities, horse riding, petting zoo and loads of other activities.

Imagine yourself on the 14thof October! Start your day with a relaxing yoga session, explore unique items from local businesses, shop seasonal organic fruits and vegetables from local farms and enjoy delicious food from our new food trucks. Without a doubt, you'll have a great time, and you'll be one of the first to experience it all!

But wait, there's more! We've curated an exciting calendar of activities in sync with Dubai's vibrant events scene. Whether you're a foodie, an art enthusiast, or just someone who loves a good time, our activities promise to keep the excitement alive month after month!

We are all about bringing the community together to support home grown businesses and that’s what makes The Ripe Market unique and loved by the community.

Academy Park Open 7 days a week (8am-11pm)

The Ripe Market at the Academy Park

October 14th & 15th, 2023– May 2024

Every Saturday, 9am – 9pm and every Sunday, 9am – 7pm.

About Ripe

The Ripe Market

The Ripe Market is a community-led business that was founded in 2011 with a passion to support home-grown businesses who were looking to launch and grow their business in the UAE. The Ripe Market offers emerging businesses a platform to, sell, promote, and engage new and existing customers in an affordable setting. The Ripe Market runs weekly across several locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi each year with one flagship location in Umm Sequim. Selected locations are high footfall areas in popular areas for expat and residents. Over 100 SME businesses take part each week, including farmers, food, merchant and makers, activities, workshops and more.

The Collective by Ripe

The Collective by Ripe was established in 2006 with a vision to offer an affordable platform for entrepreneurs to trial and test their creations in a retail environment. The Collective is a marketplace of makers, designers, and curators. A community of like-minded people who challenge the status-quo. They are aspiring entrepreneurs, fresh graduates, creative freelancers: all influential. They have

their finger on the pulse, they strive to be independent creators. Together, this creative community of shoppers & sellers come to discover and be discovered. Our vision is aimed at supporting local SME businesses within the region. By keeping their rent low and their footfall high – we help minimize the risks generally associated with entrepreneurship. Local entrepreneurs will be given the platform to run their very own business. Our retailers can network, build, and grow their creative ideas within an upscale central hub offering support to each other.

Ripe Events

Ripe Events Management provides the unique ability to deliver brand awareness in a way you’ve never seen before. Central to our ability to deliver on brand awareness is our focus on understanding your brand, your internal marketing strategy and communication objectives. Ripe Event Management is a team of professionals passionate about creating and delivering high quality and engaging events. With years of local market knowledge, we work with only the top professionals and experts in the

industry ensuring we produce the perfect event. We offer everything you require to make your event a huge success adopting a creative approach, innovative ideas, and a convenient, all-encompassing

marketing service, we include strategy, concepts, design, and project management through to implementation. The authenticity of our passion is fueled by our desire to ensure every event impress in line with the objectives of the event at the highest standards.

Ripe Community

Ripe is not just a business but a catalyst; we’re planting seeds throughout the community to ensure we not only support and nourish the local SME businesses including farmers, but provide a platform for young, talented artisans and trend setters in the UAE to grow and develop. We believe educating the next generation of eaters, growers, makers, and bakers is just as important.

Organic

Ripe provides produce from local UAE farms, handpicked for their organic farming techniques, eco-friendly operating systems, and local and international organic certifications. Produce is picked within 48 hours of being sold to ensure taste and freshness is never compromised.

Ripe Farm Shops

Situated in the heart of Dubai, our gorgeous farm shop is packed full of delicious-ness. From fresh organic fruit and veg, free range organic eggs, dairy and dairy alternatives, to gluten free baked bread, superfoods, local honey, dried goods, tea and cleaning items, we have it all!

Shop Location:

Al Manara: Sunday to Saturday: 8:30am – 7:30pm

Ripe Home Delivery

Get your weekly Ripe Organic Shopping delivered to your door. From your local organic fruit and veg to fresh bread, meat, fish, cheese, milk, olives, honey, superfoods, fresh juices and all your pantry essentials we have your weekly organic shopping covered. We offer next day delivery and our extensive online shop allows you to add any number of items that you would normally find in the Farm Shop, to your order and pay online or through our Ripe Organic App.

About Dubai Police:

Dubai Police Force was established on June 01, 1956, and was based in "Naif Fort," as its Headquarters, until the year 1973 when it was moved to the current location. "Naif Fort" was transformed, later, into one of Dubai Police Stations.

Dubai Police is an integral part of the United Arab Emirates Police Force. Its mission is to improve the quality of life, in the Country, by operating in accordance with the constitutional rights to enforce the law and maintain security and safety of the community and of everyone living in the Country.

Dubai Police Force is chaired by His Highness, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum; Vice-President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.