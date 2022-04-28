LONDON/PRNewswire/ -- Today Neutral Digital congratulates Qatar Airways on entering the metaverse with the launch of QVerse – a novel virtual reality (VR) experience for visitors to the airline's website.
Neutral Digital was selected by Qatar Airways as the development partner for the QVerse based on its industry-leading track record of creating cutting-edge immersive experiences in the aviation space. The Qatar Airways and Neutral Digital teams have collaborated closely over the past year to make the QVerse vision a reality.
The QVerse is a unique, immersive experience that allows website visitors to virtually tour and navigate the Premium Check-In area at Hamad International Airport (HIA) and the cabin interior of the airline's aircraft, including different class cabins. Most notably, the experience introduces the world's first MetaHuman cabin crew, 'Sama', demonstrating Qatar Airways' commitment to innovation and leveraging new technologies to delight customers. The MetaHuman cabin crew offers an interactive customer experience through engagement with the user.
'Sama' (whose name is of Arabic origins and translates as 'sky') is a high fidelity digital human brought to life using Epic Games' industry-leading Unreal Engine, the world's most advanced real-time 3D creation tool that's used by leading game makers, Hollywood production and special effects studios. Neutral Digital also used Epic Games' MetaHuman Creator, a cloud-based app for creating high fidelity digital humans.
Neutral Digital Managing Director, Iain Brown, said: "The QVerse demonstrates the value of immersive 3D technology in creating the next generation of customer engagement and marketing experiences. With its track record of pioneering innovation, it is natural that Qatar Airways is leading the way in this space."
About Neutral Digital
Neutral Digital is a technology company providing immersive sales & marketing platforms to help businesses across sectors increase sales and marketing ROI. When products and services are hard to visualise, Neutral Digital's platforms use the latest 3D interactive technologies to bring storytelling to life. Brands can showcase the full value of their products with memorable, immersive encounters.
About Qatar Airways
A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the 'Airline of the Year' by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax, in addition to securing five additional awards, including World's Best Business Class, World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge, World's Best Business Class Airline Seat, World's Best Business Class Onboard Catering and Best Airline in the Middle East. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry, having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021). The airline's hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), was also recently recognised as the 'Best Airport in the World 2021', ranking at number one in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.
