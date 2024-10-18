Tickets are now on sale with an exclusive 15% discount on SailGP tickets for Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel guests! There’s only a limited amount so be quick. To buy your ticket now enter the code S5QE15 and access the ticket portal HERE.

The iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel has been named as the official event partner for SailGP that returns to the UAE with the long-awaited 2025 Season at Mina Rashid on November 23 and 24, 2024. The event marks the beginning of SailGP’s most expansive season to date, featuring 11 national teams competing for the first time. This season will also introduce the league’s first female driver - Martine Grael of the Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team - and host races across five continents, solidifying SailGP’s position as one of the world’s fastest-growing sport and entertainment properties.

Ferghal Purcell, General Manager for Queen Elizabeth 2 hotel said, “We are proud to be associated with the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas, welcoming racing fans from across the world to experience the thrill of the action both on the water and the rich hospitality of our iconic hotel. The QE2’s will provide a perfect retreat for teams and fans alike, ensuring their visit is not just about the excitement of this premier sporting spectacle but also the warmth and comfort of genuine hospitality.”

Port Rashid, operated by P&O Marinas, provides an ideal location for SailGP due to its modern infrastructure and strategic positioning. The port facilities are well-designed to handle the logistical demands of international events such as SailGP. Its accessibility allows for efficient transportation of the F50 Catamarans and equipment, while also providing ample space for team preparations and spectator areas creating the perfect race stadium. The surrounding area, including the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 hotel, adds to the allure, offering top-class amenities and hospitality that complement the high-octane racing event.

The Race Stadium, located in Port Rashid, Terminal 2, will serve as the epicentre of the action. Spectators can choose from various viewing options to experience the high-octane races up close. The Waterfront Grandstand offers seats in the heart of the Race Stadium, complete with screens, live commentary, food and beverage options, and exclusive SailGP merchandise.

In addition to the on-water action, the event will feature live music, premium hospitality, and après-sail entertainment, creating a festival atmosphere for attendees.

Tickets are now on sale with an exclusive 15% discount on SailGP tickets for Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel guests! There’s only a limited amount so be quick. To buy your ticket now enter the code S5QE15 and access the ticket portal HERE.

ABOUT SAILGP

SailGP is the world’s most exciting racing on water. The global championship features national teams battling in short, intense races at iconic stadium-style venues across the globe. The high-tech, high-speed action features sailing’s best athletes racing in identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans, flying at speeds approaching 100 km/h. SailGP also races for a better future, championing a world powered by nature. Visit SailGP.com for more information.

ABOUT QUEEN ELIZABETH 2 HOTEL, MANAGED BY ACCOR

Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, managed by Accor, is a historic gem and the only floating hotel in emirates. Located in Port Rashid, in close proximity to Dubai’s main attractions and shopping malls, its 447 renovated rooms and suites are carefully decorated, offering a peaceful retreat in which to relax and unwind.

Guests can experience a culinary journey with innovative menus onboard the QE2. The hotel’s dining outlets include Lido - an all-day dining restaurant; The Golden Lion – the oldest pub in Dubai; The Pavilion - an alfresco lounge; and the Queens Grill – serving Afternoon Tea.

For those seeking an event with a difference, the iconic QE2 offers multiple one-of-a-kind venues in Dubai. Included in its facilities are unique indoor and outdoor event spaces. Whether you are planning a birthday bash, an anniversary party, a wedding celebration, or any other social or corporate functions, the QE2 provides an inspiring and impressive backdrop that will delight your guests.

