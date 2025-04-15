Abu Dhabi - IDeaS, a SAS company and the world’s leading provider of hospitality revenue management software and services, has successfully deployed its G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) to help maximize profitability at the luxurious flagship resort, ERTH Abu Dhabi.

Inspired by the UAE’s heritage - past, present and future - and former home of the UAE Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel, ERTH Abu Dhabi entered a new chapter in its journey in 2021 with its reinvention as an independent luxury resort, event venue and recreational center in the capital.

ERTH, meaning legacy in Arabic, features 237 elegant rooms, 42 suites and 13 villas as well as a wide range of restaurants and lounges, 2,800 square meters of meeting and events space including its signature ballroom, extensive wellness, sport, fitness and leisure facilities and a 9,000 sqm Central Production Unit that can cater up to 100,000 meals per day.

The rollout of the IDeaS revenue management solution will enable the hotel team to further automate and optimize its processes backed by advanced technology. Benefits of the partnership include:

Automated Revenue Optimization: Derived from demand forecasts, IDeaS automatically recommends revenue maximizing decisions regarding pricing, rate availability, and overbooking to optimize RevPAR. This enhances ERTH Abu Dhabi’s demand-based dynamic pricing capabilities that navigate market fluctuations.

Data-Driven Strategies: What-if Analysis supplies ERTH’s revenue management team with a powerful real-time simulation tool for testing multiple demand scenarios or strategic decisions, such as inventory changes, to understand their effects on demand, occupancy, and revenue.

Smarter Group Business Decisions: With the ability to quickly determine a group’s entire value and compare to the value of any potential transient business being displaced, the Group Pricing Evaluation tool is vital for ERTH Abu Dhabi with its unique positioning in the MICE segment and competitive luxury hotel market.

Ibrahim Saba, principal sales director EMEA, IDeaS, said: “It’s been a great pleasure to welcome ERTH Abu Dhabi to our growing portfolio of independent partner hotels in the Middle East. The unique offerings of the resort, including its vast group business potential, presented an ideal opportunity for our solutions to help the team at ERTH reach new revenue heights. We see every day the challenges and opportunities facing independent hotels like ERTH, and I believe this solution will keep them in a strong competitive position in a fast-moving market.”

Hesham Mahmoud, hotel commercial director, ERTH Abu Dhabi said: “We are delighted to partner with IDeaS on the implementation of our revenue management system, which has been a key priority for us. The local team on the ground has been very supportive throughout the deployment and the onboarding and training provided was very useful, smooth, and efficient. We look forward to further optimizing our performance and solidifying our position as a luxury independent flagship resort here in Abu Dhabi.”

The implementation of IDeaS G3 RMS at ERTH Abu Dhabi signifies IDeaS’ ability to serve the growing independent hotel sector. IDeaS has been operating in the Middle East for over 20 years and now services 130,000+ rooms across the region.

About IDeaS

IDeaS, a SAS company, is the world’s leading revenue management software and services provider. Combining industry knowledge with innovative data analytics technology, IDeaS creates sophisticated yet simple ways to empower revenue leaders with precise, automated decisions they can trust. With 35 years of expertise serving hospitality, including hotel, event, and parking clients, IDeaS delivers revenue science to more than 30,000 properties in 164 countries around the world. Results delivered. Revenue transformed. Discover greater profitability at IDeaS.com.

Media Contact

Anne Bleeker

Managing Director

In2 Consulting

E: anne@in2consulting.com