As part of an inspection tour of the Knowledge City in the New Administrative Capital, a key hub for Egypt's industrial and technological development, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, accompanied by Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, visited Siemens' Industry 4.0 Innovation Center, which is one of the most significant joint projects between the Egyptian government and Siemens. The center is also considered the first of its kind in the Middle East.

The Siemens Industry 4.0 Innovation Center was established under a multilateral collaboration outlined in a memorandum of understanding signed in April 2021 between Siemens, the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), and the Industrial Modernization Center (IMC). The center aims to raise awareness about Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and their practical applications in smart factories, promote advanced manufacturing technologies for local production, and train Egyptian professionals in automation and digital transformation systems. It also provides essential support for fostering industrial innovation, designing smart factories, and transferring knowledge to develop the industrial sector. Additionally, the center focuses on enhancing environmental sustainability by leveraging technological applications that help Egypt transition toward net-zero carbon emissions.

The center comprises of three main components: the Smart Factory Showroom, which aims to showcase Siemens' latest technologies serving various industrial sectors and Siemens' digital solutions; the Training Lab for Industry 4.0 Digital Industries, which offers a range of Siemens-certified training courses in areas such as automation, digital transformation, and advanced manufacturing technologies, and provides evaluation and consultancy services for digital transformation in industry; and finally, the Innovation Lab, which supports small, medium, and large enterprises in innovating, designing, and testing their products, production lines, and systems using Siemens software. The lab can also assist engineering students with their graduation projects by enabling them to design virtual models and produce prototypes of their ideas.

The latest Siemens technological solutions are displayed in an innovative showroom that features various models simulating Industry 4.0 technologies, such as an artificial intelligence-powered robotic arm, modern production lines, and a 3D metal forming machine. The showroom also includes models of advanced Siemens technological solutions aimed at reducing emissions from various manufacturing processes and simulations of smart water stations using applications to conserve water resources.

Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, emphasized that the center reflects the Ministry’s commitment to fostering effective partnerships between the public and private sectors to support digital innovation and adopt advanced technologies. This effort enhances the state’s drive toward digital transformation and marks a significant leap in electronics design and manufacturing. He noted that the establishment of Siemens' Industry 4.0 Innovation Center in Knowledge City within the New Administrative Capital underscores Knowledge City’s pivotal role as an integrated information community connecting local and global companies, researchers, and entrepreneurs. This contributes to knowledge transfer, promotes digital transformation and smart manufacturing across various sectors, and highlights Knowledge City’s ability to provide advanced digital infrastructure that attracts global corporate investments.

Mostafa El-Bagoury, CEO of Siemens Egypt, highlighted the company's contribution to Egypt's industrial development. He stated; “The Siemens Industry 4.0 Innovation Center includes the latest programs and technological solutions from Siemens and serves as a catalyst for Egypt's industrial digital transformation. This transformation relies on cutting-edge applications of artificial intelligence, digitalization, automation, advanced manufacturing technologies, and more. These innovations will bring an unprecedented leap to the local industrial sector. At Siemens, we are committed to supporting Egypt's digital transformation in industry by transferring the latest technologies and knowledge. The Siemens Industry 4.0 Innovation Center embodies our strategic partnership with the Egyptian government and our shared vision of sustainable development through industrial innovation.”

The Siemens Industry 4.0 Innovation Center represents a unique opportunity to accelerate Egypt's adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies. It serves as a launch pad toward enhancing the digital economy while supporting advanced industries in accordance with international standards. With its potential to stimulate creativity and innovation in smart manufacturing, the center is expected to significantly contribute to Egypt's sustainable development goals and economic growth.

