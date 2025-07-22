Muscat: National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, has been honoured with the title of ‘Best Financier’ at the prestigious Flying Lion Awards 2025, presented by The Phillips Group. This accolade celebrates Mr. Al Farsi’s exceptional contributions to the financial sector and highlights the outstanding progress and accomplishments National Finance has achieved under his visionary leadership.

The Flying Lion Awards are among the most distinguished recognitions globally, honouring leaders and influential individuals who have made outstanding contributions to their industries and nations. Celebrated for their expertise, innovation, outstanding performance, and far-reaching impact, recipients embody excellence and exemplary achievement in their respective fields. The awards are presented by The Phillips Group (TPG), a global retained executive search firm specializing in board and C-level placements for multinational companies for nearly 40 years.

Under Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi’s leadership, National Finance has witnessed significant growth, innovation, and resilience – solidifying its position as a market leader in the nation. His commitment to responsible financing, digital transformation, and customer-centric solutions has set new industry benchmarks and contributed to the broader economic development of the Sultanate of Oman. Mr. Al Farsi’s vision emphasizes the nurturing of a dynamic, positive workplace culture and championing national talent development, thus strengthening National Finance’s standing as an Employer of Choice. Furthermore, his resolute focus on sustainability is reflected in the comprehensive frameworks and strategies implemented across the organization, aligning with national priorities and positioning the company to drive measurable impact in the pursuit of collective ESG goals.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi stated, “I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive this recognition on the global stage of the Flying Lion Awards. This accolade represents far more than a personal achievement, it is a testament to the support and dedication of the entire National Finance family, whose resilience, and exceptional talent continue to propel the company to new heights. Our consistent performance reflects a steadfast commitment to delivering innovative, customer-focused finance solutions, and it is this collective pursuit of excellence that defines who we are as an organization.”

Over a career spanning 22 years, Mr. Al Farsi has held key positions in top governmental organizations, including CEO of Al Raffd Fund and board member for the Public Authority of SME Development. He has also chaired Riyada, the Tender Committee for SME Authority and Entrepreneurship Award, and served as the Deputy Chairman of Omanisation in the Finance and Banking Sector Committee in the Ministry of Manpower. Furthermore, he has been instrumental in the establishment of Islamic banks in the Sultanate of Oman and GCC. As the recipient of the Flying Lion award, he is celebrated not only for his transformative contributions to the financial sector but also for his enduring commitment to empowering and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

National Finance continues to flourish under the leadership of Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, whose forward-thinking approach has made him both a catalyst for change and a cornerstone of the organization’s sustained success. This accomplishment serves as a renewed impetus for both Mr. Al Farsi and the entire organisation to uphold their promise of being a true Partner for Growth, dedicated to creating lasting value for customers, communities, and the nation.