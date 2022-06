Dubai’s best boutique health club will be showcasing its latest innovations in hybrid fitness as coaches livestream at IHRSA (International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association), as part of an innovative new collaboration between The Platform Studios and FitBench

The Platform Studios and FitBench are upping the digital exercise ante, with a firstof-its-kind hybrid fitness collaboration.

The perfect combination of physical and digital fitness, The Platform Studios app is digitising FitBench workouts. With The Platform Studios’ coaches at the helm, users can get the most out of FitBench’s premium quality fitness equipment. Sessions on The Platform Studios’ App create accountability and a sense of community, whilst offering a motivational feel of one-on-one time with a personal trainer.

Stewart Miller, CEO of The Platform Studios, voted the best boutique studio in the Middle East for four years running, joins Tyler Danen, the CEO of innovative fitness brand FitBench, in ushering in a new era of hybrid fitness.

“The Platform Studios and FitBench are collaborating in a truly hybrid way, changing the fitness landscape. Through engaging live sessions, our coaches know how to bring the best out of their audience, ensuring they walk away from every workout feeling the joy of exercise. We offer our community the chance to workout on their own terms – whenever, wherever,” says Stewart Miller. “As the best boutique studio in Dubai, we only collaborate with innovative and forward-thinking partners. With FitBench in our corner, our community will now get all of the benefits of a full body workout via video, hosted by our motivational coaches.”

The Platform Studios has locations in DIFC and Dubai Marina, with spaces in Dubai Hills Mall and Al Reem Abu Dhabi opening in September 2022.

Building a driven and energised fitness community in Dubai, the studios offer HIIT, Cycle, Strength and Core, Barre, Yoga, Pilates and Boxing classes.

This month, The Platform Studios is going global. From June 22-24 The Platform Studios trainers will be taking their energy stateside to the number one global fitness industry conference, IHRSA 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida, where they will be live streaming sessions from Dubai.

Independent American fitness brand FitBench delivers superior quality fitness tools that are efficient and durable, ideal workout solutions for homes, gyms, hotels and corporate environments. Making the most of limited floor space, FitBench products house up to 18 pieces of premium fitness equipment, stored inside a functional and compact bench.

Available to buy in the UAE and globally, FitBench customers get free access to The Platform Studios’ Platform.Fit App, with high-energy live workouts and a library of motivating fitness videos with the studio’s team of expert coaches.

If you want to buy a FitBench in the UAE, visit: https://www.mefitpro.com/

To download the Platform.Fit App, visit: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=classes.platform.fit&hl=en_GB&gl=US

Visit The Platform Studios: https://www.theplatformstudios.com/

