Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Jedox, an award-winning provider of Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) solutions for Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), has once again achieved excellent results in “The Planning Survey 22” conducted by analyst firm BARC. In the world’s largest planning software user survey, the Jedox position as a global leader in providing business value was confirmed.

Achieving 18 top rankings and 84 leading positions across six different peer groups and more than 1,300 survey participants asserts that Jedox provides tangible business benefits and business value in many categories. Volatile markets have highlighted the need for cross-organization planning that mirror unique business contours and enables organizations to react in real-time to changes and plan for opportunities. An extraordinary 92% of users state they would recommend Jedox to other organizations.

“Being top-ranked for business value among the peer group for global vendors and a data integration rating 19% higher than the average planning tool highlights the success of how Jedox empowers extended planning capabilities along the entire value chain of an organization,” says Dr. Christoph Streng, Jedox Chief Customer Officer.

Jedox outperforms other vendors in many categories, including business value, forecasting, financial consolidation, data integration, vendor support, product satisfaction, customer satisfaction and customer experience. 92% of users surveyed would recommend Jedox, one of whom called Jedox “a great product and easy to implement because of the easy-to-use platform and great integration capabilities.”

A customer who is a CIO/Head of IT in the utilities industry stated in the report that the “flexibility and agility is great and the replication between our different systems is seamless” is what they like most about Jedox.