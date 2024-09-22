LMD, a leading real estate developer with global presence in Spain, Greece, Egypt, and the UAE announced the launch of its latest project, The Pier Residence, in Dubai Maritime City, with an estimated investment of AED 750 million. The company hosted a launch event to unveil the project's details in the presence of numerous strategic partners.

The Pier Residence is set to be handed over in Q2 2027 and will feature 274 luxurious homes, ranging from stylish one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, with select units offering private pools. The project offers a sophisticated lifestyle, catering to diverse preferences with its modern elegance and top-tier design finishes. Residents will enjoy breathtaking views spanning Arabian Gulf, and the stunning Downtown Dubai skyline.

The Pier Residence is located in the heart of Dubai Maritime City, offering a prime location just minutes from Downtown Dubai and Jumeirah, making it perfect for residents looking to stay connected to key areas of the city. Residents will also enjoy a range of amenities, including a premium gym, a padel court, jogging and walking tracks, a luxurious residents' lounge, and a thoughtfully designed children's play area

LMD is excited to partner with the National Bank of Fujairah on this ambitious project, highlighting the bank's dedication to driving innovative real estate initiatives. This collaboration not only pushes the development forward but also aligns with the shared vision of both parties to promote innovation and progress in the real estate sector.

The company has also partnered with Devmark, the UAE’s leading sales and marketing consultancy, which has been appointed as the exclusive sales partner for The Pier Residence. With Devmark’s expertise and leadership, we trust that our collaboration will ensure the project’s success.

"We are glad to announce one of our most significant real estate projects in Dubai, reaffirming our commitment to realizing Dubai’s vision of elevating the real estate landscape. The Pier Residence aligns with the emirate's rapid growth and addresses the unprecedented local and global demand for property in Dubai," said Hamad Al Abbar, Managing Partner of LMD.

Al Abbar highlighted that Dubai has recently succeeded in attracting the world's wealthy individuals due to the ease of purchasing real estate for international investors, offering high returns on investment, residency visas based on property investment, and high-quality infrastructure coupled with diverse, large-scale real estate projects.

He praised the Dubai Land Department for its efforts in enhancing cooperation, partnerships, and knowledge exchange on best practices within the real estate sector. These initiatives have significantly contributed to providing a safe and transparent investment environment for developers and buyers, leading to substantial growth in sales.

He highlighted that Dubai Maritime City is on track to emerge as a prominent coastal destination in the UAE, making it highly appealing to investors seeking profitable returns, supported by a favorable investment climate, diverse projects, and sustainable growth opportunities.

Al Abbar anticipates that the growth rate of investment returns in Dubai's real estate sector will continue, bolstered by strong market momentum, the launch of new projects, increasing demand, economic recovery, and a significant influx of new residents and tourists.

About LMD

Crafting transformative residential and commercial experiences has been LMD’s dedicated pursuit since 2007. LMD’s journey resulted in a signature portfolio of iconic mixed-use developments, spanning Egypt, Dubai, Spain and Greece offering community centric experiences, powered by a holistic vision of seamless living — forever transforming the conventional norms of real estate.

In 2011, the company embarked on a growth journey by founding LMD UAE, which succeeded in developing projects with around 3,000 units in Dubai with the very best of European quality derived from the deep understanding of the region's intricacies topped with a wealth of unparalleled real estate experience of the management and owners. LMD UAE is making a strong debut in Dubai, promising a new standard of intelligent executive luxury with projects like (Continental Tower, Rukan, Boutique XII, Marina Living, Boutique 23, La Boutique & The Pier Residence). For more information, please visit: https://lmduae.com/