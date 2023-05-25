UAE: Known for their unwavering and uncompromising commitment towards excellence, Bugatti and Binghatti – two visionary brands – have unveiled their first collaboration: a ground-breaking real estate development in the heart of Dubai. The project was revealed at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on May 24th, 2023, by Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac and Muhammad BinGhatti, CEO of Binghatti.

Bugatti Residences by Binghatti – the first-ever Bugatti Residences in the world – is located in the prime area of Business Bay in Dubai. The collaboration between the two revered brands aims to depict synergies that achieve unparalleled excellence. Drawing upon the rich and diverse creative heritage of both brands, the Bugatti and Binghatti collaboration project has at its nucleus a meticulously designed structure featuring a distinctive façade complemented by intricately designed interiors. With its serene undertones, the hyper-form will juxtapose the city’s bustling energy – a retreat in the heart of the metropolis.

The design of Bugatti Residences reflects the iconic brand elements and luxury design innovations of Bugatti, merging these values cohesively with Binghatti's expertise in creating a phenomenal architectural masterpiece. Bugatti Residences will feature a collection of 171 Riviera Mansions and 11 Sky Mansion Penthouses, each of them being absolutely unique with bespoke curated layouts. The first Bugatti residence is also designed with peerless luxurious amenities, including a Riviera-inspired beach, private pool, Jacuzzi spa, fitness club, chef’s table, private valet, private members club and two garage-to-penthouse car lifts. The residences also feature a host of high-end and tailored services dedicated to its residents, including bespoke chauffeur and concierge services.

Unmatched craftsmanship and exquisite finishes that set a new standard for opulence will be at the heart of the living spaces curated for Bugatti Residences, ensuring that the ‘Art of Living’ is reimagined for a contemporary defining era. Both penthouses and mansions feature spacious living areas adorned with the finest material selection the world has to offer. The Bugatti Residences carry a seamless blend of comfort, functionality and elegance that reflect Bugatti and Binghatti’s pre-eminence in design.

The two brands have integrated the distinctive flair of the French Riviera into every aspect of the development. Starting from the very moment of setting foot within the residences, a sense of exuberance takes hold, transporting residents to the inspiring region that has long captured the hearts of connoisseurs of refined living. In the same way that Bugatti has translated the beauty and sophistication of French luxury into the design of its hyper sports cars, Bugatti Residences brings the breeze and feel of the French Riviera into this private oasis. In its organically sculpted design, Bugatti Residences by Binghatti manifests the beauty of the Riviera’s spirit and flair.

About Binghatti

Binghatti is a leading real estate development company in the UAE, recognized by numerous international awards such as the International Property Awards, and Forbes Middle East’s list of ‘Top 100 real estate companies in the Arab world’. The company is headed by CEO and Head of Architecture, Muhammad Binghatti.

Being known as the trendsetter in the region, Binghatti continuously seeks to deliver world-class and unparalleled experience to their clients. They have collaborated with globally renowned brands from entirely different industries such as the exquisite watch and jewelry brand, Jacob & Co. and high-end auto brand, Bugatti. These innovative ventures have led Binghatti to introduce ground-breaking architectural projects that no developer has ever done before.

Binghatti is renowned for its major developments that embody a distinct modern architectural identity. The organization follows a design philosophy that puts brand character and quality at the forefront of its company ethos. Binghatti’s developments are part of its project portfolio which carries an investment value exceeding AED 15 Billion. The company’s developments are spread across numerous locations within the city of Dubai, such as Downtown, Business Bay, Jaddaf, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Liwan, and Dubai Land Residence Complex.

The rapid delivery of projects has become a unique selling point for Binghatti. This comes as an even greater achievement as Binghatti often prides itself in being a developer that delivers projects rapidly, without compromising on quality. The company’s vision often focuses on delivering intricately designed projects that offer its clients and owners a sense of pride in owning these Binghatti created assets.

About Bugatti

Bugatti has been at the pinnacle of the automotive industry for over 110 years, creating the world’s most groundbreaking automobiles from its home in Molsheim, France. Every vehicle created since the company was founded by Ettore Bugatti in 1909 is praised for its comfort, drivability, design and technology desired by automotive collectors from around the world. A Bugatti is more than a car, it is a timeless piece of automotive art.

With a reputation built in motorsport, and a history of the most innovative, beautiful and luxurious cars ever created, Bugatti continues to follow the vision of its founder: ‘If comparable, it is no longer Bugatti.’ The Veyron 16.4, introduced in the early 2000s created an entirely new segment: the hyper sports car, becoming the first production model to break through 1,000 PS and 400 km/h. In 2016, the Chiron once again redefined speed and capability. Alongside exclusive Bugatti models like the coachbuilt Divo and Centodieci, the one-off La Voiture Noire, inspired by the legendary Type 57 SC Atlantic, the track-only Bolide and the latest model unveiled, the W16 Mistral roadster, Bugatti continues to showcase a dedication to perfection in every detail, with each vehicle assembled by hand at its Atelier in Molsheim.

Today, Bugatti is part of the Bugatti Rimac Group, led by CEO Mate Rimac, who is renowned for excellence in high-performance automotive electrification. With the same visionary genius as Ettore Bugatti, Rimac and the Bugatti team are developing the next generation of incomparable hyper sports cars, true to the founder’s vision, while simultaneously expanding Bugatti’s excellence beyond the automotive industry with luxury lifestyle collaborations and products.

