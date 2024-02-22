The Oasis by Emaar now boasts a 108% increase in its land space, with the total development value escalating from AED 34 billion to AED 73 billion.

Emphasizing Emaar's commitment to luxury and sustainability, the development offers a resort-style, community-centric lifestyle with increased green spaces, jogging tracks, and luxury amenities.

United Arab Emirates- Dubai – Emaar Properties is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its flagship residential development, The Oasis by Emaar, underlining its commitment to setting new benchmarks in luxury living. This prestigious project in Dubai now boasts a 108% increase in its lush landscapes, elevating the total development value from AED 34 billion to an astounding AED 73 billion.

The Oasis by Emaar, originally launched as one of Dubai's largest and most distinguished developments, established a new standard in upscale living with exceptional architectural design and interiors by renowned global talents.

Commenting on this ambitious project, Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, said: “With The Oasis' expansion, this extraordinary development is growing not only in size but also in vision, enabling us to bring significant new projects to the market and further elevating Emaar's sales levels. The AED 73 billion investment exemplifies Emaar's objective of creating living spaces that combine luxury and sustainability, establishing The Oasis as an exemplary model for integrating opulent living with a greener future in Dubai's dynamic landscape."

Embracing a greener, more sustainable future

In keeping with Emaar's vision of sustainable luxury living, The Oasis now boasts an expanded landscape, providing residents with an immersive experience in a lush, eco-friendly setting. The emphasis on spacious mansions and villas set against breathtaking views of water canals, lakes, and parks is intended to provide an unparalleled standard of living.

A Resort-style Lifestyle in the Heart of Dubai

The Oasis, with 25% of its land dedicated to recreational areas, emphasizes a resort-style living experience. The expanded green spaces, lakes, jogging tracks, and luxury amenities are designed to encourage a community-focused, active, and healthy lifestyle.

The Oasis's strategic location within Dubai offers close proximity to four international golf courses, which adds to its appeal to golf aficionados. Its convenient location, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Dubai, means residents are never far from the city's vibrant attractions.

About Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia. One of the world’s largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank over 1.7 billion sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets.

With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered approx. 108,000 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with approx. 1,300,000 square meters of leasing revenue-generating assets and 34 hotels and resorts with over 8,700 keys (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, 46 percent of Emaar’s revenue is from its shopping malls & retail, hospitality & leisure and international subsidiaries.

Burj Khalifa, a global icon, Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and Dubai Fountain, the world’s largest performing fountain, are among Emaar’s trophy destinations.

