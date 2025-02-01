Doha, Qatar: The Mercedes-Benz C-class is tasked with bringing similar levels of luxury and prestige to the compact sedan segment. The interior mostly succeeds, providing high-end materials, modern technology, and the requisite large screens to create an environment that feels a step above its price point. The turbo four and nine-speed automatic transmission follow suit, delivering smooth power to the rear wheels, although all-wheel drive is available.

The new C-Class is available with a 1.5 L / 1496 CC Inline-4L Turbo generating output of 204 hp and a 9G-TRONIC® 9-Speed Automatic transmission. The acceleration from 0 to 100 KM is 7.3 seconds.

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2025 is available at Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, in its showroom on Salwa road in Doha.

An expressive exterior

The new C-Class is a sportive incarnation of luxury. It combines dynamic proportions with reduced design lines and sculptural surfaces. The exterior design of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class impresses with its progressive appearance.

The Key features of the equipment line includes bonnet with power domes, LED High Performance headlamps, radiator shell with integrated Mercedes star and a single louvre in matt iridium silver, beltline trim strip in polished aluminum and side window edges in black.

With the Night Package, the expressive black design elements enhance the exterior of your vehicle. These include the exterior mirror housings and trim strips on the front and rear aprons. Tinted windows complete your sporty, individual appearance.

The front is distinguished with diamond grille in star design as well as a single louvre in matt iridium silver. With Digital Light, you experience brilliant lighting conditions. The HD system works like a projector and responds with constantly adapted light to changing traffic, road or weather conditions. The projection features and ULTRA RANGE high beam, among others, can also make your driving experience safer.

With the striking rear end and two-section taillight, the high-quality two-part LED combination rear lamps of the C-Class Saloon captivate onlookers with their day and night design which uses light intensity that automatically adjusts to ambient brightness. The promise of a heightened feeling of quality is effectively emphasized by the precisely designed interior.

With the light-flooded panoramic sliding sunroof, the driver and passengers will experience a fascinating feeling of freedom and a pleasantly bright ambience in the interior. From the outside, your vehicle looks particularly exclusive.

Interior of the C-Class

The design idiom of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2025 was systematically thought through down to every last detail.

The Key features of the Standard equipment line includes seat covers with Tandel black fabric upholstery with contrasting grey stitching, multifunction sports steering wheel in leather with steering wheel cover in black, and stowage Space Package.

The Generous rear compartment concept gives passengers in the rear even more legroom than before.

The head-up display turns your windscreen into a screen. For instance, it shows you all the key information without you having to take your eye off the road. The MBUX multimedia control system adapts to you and your preferences. In this way, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Saloon becomes your digital comfort zone.

With the Burmester® 3D surround sound system, you experience audio performance. The high-quality speakers deliver an impressive surround sound. You can specifically optimise this for the front and rear seats.

Zero Layer simplifies the handling of the MBUX multimedia system even more: with the help of artificial intelligence, this adaptive system displays relevant functions for you on the home screen – without intensive searching.

The Energizing Packages give to priority to your relaxation. Choose from different mood modes, such as "Vitality", "Refresh" or one of the three training programs.

Individual comfort perfectly tailored to you: for the first time, following input from the driver, the C-Class Saloon saves your specific entertainment and comfort preferences. From the temperature to the seat massage function, everything can be optimised and automatically adjusted to personally suit you

Equipment highlights - MBUX

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2025 is equipped with several assistant systems that add great value to the driving experience.

MBUX Voice Assistant is your personal assistant. You activate MBUX very easily by saying "Hey Mercedes”. This is how you control lots of functions very intuitively, from the navigation to the entertainment system.

With MBUX touch control concept, you control your new C-Class as intuitively as a tablet. The touch screen is easy to grasp and even easier to operate.

MBUX Augmented Reality shows the road ahead of your C-Class live on the media display. Information and markings then appear that make your journey easy and comfortable. These include road signs, house numbers or information on where to turn off.

Smartphone Integration wirelessly connects the mobile phone to the MBUX multimedia system via Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. This gives you convenient access to the most important apps on your smartphone. You can also use apps from third-party providers such as Spotify quickly and easily.

Assistance packages

Thanks to Driving Assistance Plus Package, you can enjoy the benefits of conditionally automated driving. Systems such as DISTRONIC Active Distance Assist or Active Blind Spot Assist can support you in the right situation, warn you if there is a risk of collision and intervene if necessary. In addition, the PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side protection concept can be used for example, to mitigate the consequences of a side impact. Mitigate the consequences of a side impact.

If you unintentionally leave your lane or get dangerously close to other road users, the Active Lane Keeping Assist can bring you back into your lane with the aid of a steering intervention. If you still leave the lane, however, an additional warning will follow in the form of a steering wheel vibration

Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC and 360° camera detects free parking spaces and marked parking spaces as you drive past. After selecting a parking space, you can park with confidence thanks to dynamic visualization and acoustic feedback - or have it assisted

The convenience of Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC in heavy flowing and stop-and-go traffic is something you won’t ever want to do without again. The system relieves strain by automatically adapting your speed to that of slower-moving vehicles travelling ahead. The desired specified distance can be set in several increments.

Adaptive High beam Assist automatically switches on the high beams if it does not detect any illuminated vehicles ahead or in oncoming traffic. The high luminous range allows you to better see the road and hazards. Press the steering wheel control lever to the high beam position to activate the function.

With Active Stop-and-Go Assist, you enjoy more comfort even in traffic jams. Active Stop-and-Go Assist automatically moves off, keeps to the lane and maintains a distance to the vehicle in front up to a speed of 60 km/h.

With the Memory Package, you can conveniently store and select up to 3 different seat positions. In addition, the positions of the steering column, exterior mirrors and the optional head-up display are stored. If you have created a user profile, you must activate this on the central display in order to call up your setting.

Via THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control, four climate zones enable an individual feel-good climate on board. Driver, front and rear passengers can regulate the climate comfort to suit their personal needs. You can set the temperature, air distribution and air volume separately in 4 zones.

The AIR-BALANCE Package individually scents the interior - matching your personal preference and depending on your mood. Thanks to refreshing ionization and purifying filtration of the outside and inside air, it contributes to improved air quality on board and an increased sense of well-being.

Maximum comfort for your everyday driving: with the KEYLESS-GO Comfort Package[1], you can unlock, start and lock your vehicle simply by carrying the key. The HANDS-FREE ACCESS function allows contactless, fully automatic opening and closing of the tailgate.

The PRE-SAFE® system makes use, on your behalf, of the time prior to an impending accident. A host of measures are able to reduce the stress and strain to which you are exposed. The innovative PRE-SAFE® Sound generates a noise from the speakers which triggers a natural protective reflex that can prepare your hearing for accident noises.

The suspension with adaptive damping adapts to you: select from Comfort, Sport or individually according to your wishes very easily via the DYNAMIC SELECT switch. The sports suspension with selective damping increases the fun factor during fast cornering. The firmer setting of the springs, dampers and the sports direct steering, together with the lowering by 15 millimeters, ensure more direct handling.

The AGILITY CONTROL suspension with vehicle lowering provides you with optimum road holding without compromising on comfort. The Selective Damping System ensures a superior driving experience because it automatically optimizes damping effect and stabilization.