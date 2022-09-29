4.0 liter V8 twin-turbo engine producing 850 Nm of torque

Improved acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and top speed of 305 km/h

Six drive modes plus EGO mode for the most versatile, comfortable and sporty Super SUV experience in every environment

Urus S and Urus Performante: new two-model line-up for the Lamborghini Super SUV

Dubai – Automobili Lamborghini announces the Urus S: the successor to the original Urus that established a new Super SUV niche in the luxury segment. The Urus S delivers increased power combined with luxurious versatility and presence to confirm its status as the ultimate lifestyle Lamborghini Super SUV, alongside the new Urus Performante for those seeking maximum sports performance.

“The Urus has proven its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive every day: the Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante, for those choosing the purest sublimation of performance, luxury and versatility,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “The Urus’ commercial success, with more than 20,000 vehicles produced, is testament to its credentials as the first and enduring Super SUV: the Urus S elevates that reputation.”

Luxurious and versatile performance

The twin-turbo V8 engine with increased power to 666 CV matches that of the Urus S’ Performante stablemate, delivering an improved weight-to-power ratio of 3.3 kg/CV. Acceleration is improved, with the Urus S propelling from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 12.5 seconds. With a top speed of 305 km/h, the Urus S brakes from 100 km/h back to zero in just 33.7m. Its twin-turbo engine delivers 850 Nm of maximum torque already at 2,300 rpm up to a maximum 6,000 rpm. A retuned exhaust system reminds that the Super SUV is a true Lamborghini, with a more distinct sound at start-up and a sharper note in each drive mode.

The Urus’ chassis with adaptive air suspension ensures super sports driving enjoyment but smooth handling on road surfaces, with immediately-available torque response and body balancing according to the particular requirements of its off-road drive selectors. With the same powertrain calibration as the Urus Performante, the Urus S delivers optimum responsiveness and performance when required, alongside luxurious everyday driving pleasure from the Urus’ finely-tuned chassis settings.

Design presence and poise

The Urus S introduces specific and sophisticated design enhancements advocating its sporty but luxury lifestyle persona, distinguishing the Super SUV’s presence in every environment.

The interior of the Urus S is presented with a fully-revised color and trim offer. Both the new Bi-color Sportivo, and a new Bi-color Sophisticated option feature the new Urus Performante stitching pattern. The Bi-color Sportivo delivers a more discreet and stylish use of the complementary color; the Sophisticated black leather trim comes with new contrast color options in conjunction with refined new Blu Leandro and Verde Aura alongside tan, cream and brown. Providing optimum opportunities for owners to specify their Urus S according to their lifestyle, the new color and trim options underline the high-performance credentials of the Urus S while delivering understated and timeless luxury.

