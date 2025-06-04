Now in its third year, the four-month programme nurtures emerging UAE-based journalism talent with hands-on newsroom experience and mentorship

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The National, the Middle East’s leading English-language news organisation, has officially opened applications for its 2025–26 Graduate Programme, reaffirming its commitment to developing the next generation of media professionals.

This year, two graduates will be selected to join a bespoke four-month training programme, tailored to their individual interests and skills. The programme provides real-world newsroom experience across multiple departments and aims to transition successful participants into full-time roles at The National.

Participants will rotate through at least two core areas of the newsroom, such as News, Business, Sports, Lifestyle, Arts, Opinion, Multimedia, Social Media, and Design. Each graduate will be paired with a dedicated mentor, and regular assessments with senior editors will track progress and offer valuable feedback.

Laura Koot, The National’s Managing Editor said: “This programme is a key pillar of our long-term strategy to invest in journalistic talent and sustain excellence in our newsroom. We are committed to equipping emerging professionals with the skills, standards, and editorial rigour that define The National. We are proud that last year’s cohort resulted in two full-time hires -- clear proof of the programme’s value as a pipeline for future newsroom leaders.”

Throughout the programme, participants will document their journey on The National’s blog, offering insights for future applicants and a chance to reflect on their development.

Application Process

Applications are open now until June 30. Successful candidates will be notified on July 25, ahead of the programme beginning in September, 2025.

Submission documents must be emailed to: GraduateProgramme@thenationalnews.com and include:

CV

Cover letter

Passport copy

Three work samples (could be from published work, school assignments, or personal projects)

Three story/project ideas for The National (with simple outlines, interviewee suggestions, and the news hook –reason to do the story now)

Candidates must meet the following criteria:

Graduated from a UAE university within the past two years

Strong spoken and written English skills

Availability to work flexible shifts in The National’s Abu Dhabi newsroom

About

The National, an IMI company, was founded in 2008, setting a new standard for quality journalism in the Middle East. Each day The National reaches an influential, English-speaking audience from our headquarters in Abu Dhabi to deliver the latest in news, business, arts, culture, lifestyle and sports, while leading the region in analytical content and commentary.

The National is committed to serving the local UAE community while delivering a strong international perspective to a growing audience. With bureaux in Beirut, Cairo, London and Washington, and correspondents in key cities in the Mena region and worldwide, The National has developed a reputation for providing in-depth coverage and a window into the region.

The National has been extensively awarded for its design, reporting, photography and video work. Publishing across all digital platforms – reaching millions of readers, listeners and viewers each month - The National harnesses the latest multimedia tools while continuing to produce a print edition five days a week, distributed in the UAE.

The National was originally launched as part of Abu Dhabi Media, before being acquired by International Media Investments and relaunched in 2017. The National is the destination to understand the Middle East at a time when the region has never been more important.

About IMI

IMI is a privately-owned, leading global media conglomerate headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with operations across 15 countries. Established to enrich lives and connect communities through innovative storytelling, IMI oversees an extensive portfolio of prestigious media brands including The National, Sky News Arabia, Al-Ain News, CNN Business Arabic, and Euronews.

Committed to digital innovation and journalistic excellence, IMI operates state-of-the-art facilities, including the IMI Media Academy at IMI HQ in twofour54's Yas Creative Hub, dedicated to nurturing the next generation of media professionals. IMI continues to set industry standards, driving impactful content creation and engagement across diverse audiences worldwide.

IMI's investment arm, RedBird IMI—a joint venture with RedBird Capital Partners—focuses on global investments in media, entertainment, and sports. Some of Redbird IMI’s most prominent investments include All3Media, Media Res Studio, EverWonder Studio, Hidden Pigeon Company, Front Office Sports, and UFL.

Connect with IMI on Instagram, X, and LinkedIn, and visit us on www.imimedia.com.