Abu Dhabi, UAE - The National’s Graduate Training Programme has now kicked off its second year with three talented graduates selected to complete a tailored six-month programme. The three candidates were chosen following a rigorous selection process that saw the total number of applications double from last year.

Hala Nasar, Nour Ibrahim and Mezna Al-Ameri were selected based on their interest, experience and curiosity to build careers as journalists; the stories they suggested they would like to do during the programme; and impressing a panel of senior editors during the final interviews.

The trio will work at The National’s office in Abu Dhabi, beginning with five weeks of orientation followed by two weeks of “boot camp”. During this time, they will hone the essentials such as interviewing, researching, fact-checking, writing and editing, as well as journalistic ethics.

After this basic training, they will do a placement as a journalist on The National’s news desk, followed by placements with two other sections such as Business, Features, Opinion and Multimedia, to be decided based on their interests and skill set. During these placements, the young journalists will work closely with dedicated mentors to become fully embedded as journalists within these teams.

Mina Al-Oraibi, Editor-in-Chief at The National, commented: “The National’s Graduate Programme is part of our commitment to ensuring the highest quality of journalism in the Middle East and beyond. It is vital to support the next generation of journalists at a time when the media industry as a whole is undergoing major changes. We are pleased to welcome Hala, Nour, and Mezna, who over the next six months, will be immersed in the fundamentals of journalism, the ethics of reporting responsibly, and the opportunities presented by new technologies. They will also enrich the newsroom with new ideas and fresh insights”.

Laura Koot, Managing Editor at The National, who oversees the Graduate Programme said: “At The National, we feel a strong responsibility to create a springboard for young journalists by helping them build the skills and confidence to tell the important stories from the region. Our experienced reporters and editors are highly committed to ensuring the success of this intensive programme by giving time, attention and mentorship to the young journalists.”

Alongside writing for The National, the journalists will share their experience on the graduate blog (thenationalnews.com/graduate-blog) chronicling their journeys and highlighting what they learn over the course of the programme.

Nour Ibrahim is an Emirati who joins The National from United Arab Emirates University, where she studied Mass Communications and Political Science. While at UAEU, Ibrahim founded the Women Empowerment Club, and served as the Media Coordinator in the Media Club.

She is excited to embrace this opportunity: “As a fresh graduate, I am eager to immerse myself in the newsroom, build meaningful relationships within the industry, and hone both my writing and soft skills. I look forward to leveraging this experience to grow professionally and contribute effectively to The National."

Mezna Al-Ameri is an Emirati UAEU graduate who studied Mass Communication Journalism. Since graduating, she has been working as a Video Journalist at Viory News Agency. Al-Ameri is eager to gain first-hand experience in high-impact journalism. “This opportunity will allow me to engage with current events on a deeper level, learn from seasoned professionals, while exploring diverse perspective.”

Hala Nasar is a Jordanian graduate from the American University of Sharjah with a BA in Mass Communication with a concentration in Journalism. During her time there, she interned at Forbes Middle East and MBC Media Group, hosted the podcast Qasetna, and served as a research assistant.

While at The National, Nasar hopes to find untold stories that deserve to be heard: “Through those narratives, I look forward to refining my writing and interviewing while building contacts all around the world to be a voice for those who need it.”

The 2024-25 Graduate Programme is expected to run until February, with applications opening for the next cycle in May 2025.

As part of IMI, The National’s Graduate Training Programme exemplifies the group's dedication to nurturing the next generation of media professionals. This initiative plays a vital role in IMI's broader strategy to cultivate a diverse and dynamic pool of talent that will not only shape but also elevate the region’s media landscape, supporting its continued growth and evolution for years to come.

About The National:

The National was founded in 2008 and has since set a new standard for quality English-language journalism in the Middle East. Widely recognised as one of the most influential news outlets from the region, The National has been honoured extensively for its journalism, design, podcasts, photography and videos, while its reputation for excellence appeals to decision-makers and industry leaders.

The National is committed to delivering quality journalism to its international audiences. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a team of nearly 140 editorial staff there, it also has bureaux in London, Washington DC, Beirut and Cairo, and a wide network of correspondents and contributors elsewhere. The National has developed a reputation for providing in-depth coverage of the Middle East and a window into the region for the wider world.

Publishing across all digital platforms, The National also produces a print edition five days a week in the United Arab Emirates.

In 2017, The National was acquired by IMI, a privately owned investment company focused on building a portfolio of quality media assets across the globe. The National can be found online at www.thenationalnews.com and in app stores.

About IMI:

IMI is a privately owned investment company with a portfolio of leading media brands, including The National, Sky News Arabia, CNN Business Arabic, Al-Ain News, and a minority interest in Euronews. We are dedicated to delivering best-in-class quality journalism that enriches and empowers people through our news, knowledge, and factual entertainment content across all platforms. We also focus on investing in large-scale media brands worldwide through Redbird IMI, a joint venture with Redbird Capital Partners.

Connect with us on @IMIHLDG on Instagram and X, and ‘International Media Investments’ on LinkedIn.