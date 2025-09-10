Jeddah- The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing launched the "SEREDO 2025" exhibition on Tuesday, at the Jeddah Superdome.

The Ministry's Undersecretary for Housing Supply and Real Estate Development, Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Tawil, inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of several representatives of relevant government agencies, a select group of real estate developers, financing entities, and experts and specialists in the real estate and investment fields.

Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Tawil toured the exhibition pavilions, where he heard a detailed explanation of the latest residential projects, real estate products, services, and financing options provided by the participating entities.

This year’s edition aims to enhance the knowledge of those working in the real estate sector through a series of specialized workshops and seminars covering the latest experiences and best practices in real estate development and digital transformation. It also seeks to activate local and international partnerships and present innovative solutions that support the sector’s sustainability and contribute to increasing its efficiency.

The exhibition features a rich program of panel discussions and workshops, including “How to Become a Successful Real Estate Broker and Seller,” “The Economic Impact of Non-Saudi Ownership of Real Estate,” “Professional Use of Artificial Intelligence for Real Estate Brokers,” and “Real Estate Marketing and Its Objectives.” Specialized workshops will also address topics such as “Energy Management in the Housing Sector,” “Creating Real Estate Accounts and Content Production,” and “Real Estate, Foreign Investment, and the Role of Tourism in Strengthening Investment Projects.”

The exhibition will see wide participation from major real estate development companies, along with banks and mortgage financing companies, showcasing their latest housing projects and financing solutions. This initiative aims to support homeownership programs, increase the housing supply, and boost quality investments in the local market.

Seredo 2025 serves as a comprehensive platform that brings together investors, developers, and financiers under one roof, providing a fertile environment for knowledge exchange and showcasing promising opportunities, in alignment with the objectives of Vision 2030 to develop the housing and real estate sector as a key driver of economic growth.