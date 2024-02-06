Dubai, UAE. The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) is delighted to announce its inaugural buy-side member, Mayar Capital, a value-oriented investment firm based in London.

Historically, MEIRA has primarily served as the professional association for Investor Relations Officers (IROs) representing regional publicly listed companies. However, in a strategic expansion of its membership base, MEIRA has broadened its scope to encompass representatives from the wider investment community. This includes both buy- and sell-side professionals, marking a significant development in fostering a more inclusive and diverse professional network within the industry.

Founded by the Saudi-national Abdulaziz A. Alnaim, Mayar Capital has over $500 million in assets under management (AUM). The investment team also includes Aubrey Brocklebank, whose investment research has focused on global equities since 2007, and Nick Mason, who has focused on investing in emerging markets equities since 2006. Managing two fund strategies, Mayar Capital operates an ESG-compliant Responsible Saudi Equity Fund as well as a Responsible Global Equity Fund that invests based on a combination of ESG and Shariah-compliant principles.

Mayar Capital is set to join the recently inaugurated "Buy-side and Sell-side Engagement Committee" as a Founding Member. In this vital role, Mayar Capital will collaborate closely with other committee members, leveraging their expertise and influence to advocate for MEIRA's membership and mission among other investment professionals. This initiative represents a pivotal step in amplifying MEIRA's reach and impact within the financial community, fostering greater collaboration and understanding between listed companies and the wider investment industry.

Commenting on this milestone, Paolo Casamassima, Chief Executive Officer at MEIRA, said: “It is with great honour that we welcome Mayar Capital as our first buy-side member. From the onset of my tenure at MEIRA, there has been a resounding consensus among our members and partners to expand our membership and embrace a more diverse representation from the investment community. Mayar Capital's alignment with MEIRA in our shared vision is significant. Its addition to our organization is poised to be immensely beneficial for the investment industry, as both entities are deeply committed to elevating Investor Relations standards and communication practices across the region. We are enthusiastic about the prospect of collaborating with the team at Mayar Capital and look forward to welcoming further members in the coming weeks.”