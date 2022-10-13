Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres plan a full-scale rollout of their hospitals on the Metaverse

Dubai:– Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres, one of the larger healthcare provider chains in Dubai and Sharjah, has launched their first hospital in the Metaverse on Tuesday morning making it UAE’s first medical facility to be present in the Metaverse.

With Dubai’s vision to become the world’s Metaverse Hub and the announcement of their Metaverse strategy this July, various entities from across a vast spectrum of industries including ministries have announced their plans to join the novel virtual world. In line with that, Medcare Women & Children Hospital has partnered with BIOMETAVERSE and officialized its virtual existence by going live on October 11, 2022.

Hosted on a Public Cloud within the geographical limits of UAE, the Metaverse healthcare facility aims to provide a glimpse of the real-life experience at Medcare Women & Children Hospital and will be used in their medical tourism initiatives, giving potential patients a chance to have an Immersive visual experience of the hospital facility, allowing for trust and transparency.

“We are delighted to unveil UAE’s first hospital in the Metaverse today. Medcare Women & Children Hospital will set the benchmark for immersive virtual patient experience – an element that we will bring to life across Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres network through further introductions. At Aster DM Healthcare, we constantly strive to advance the health services that we provide by embracing advanced technologies, developing treatment protocols, and abiding by the highest standards of medical services, in line with the UAE’s leading position on the global health map. Medcare’s introduction in the Metaverse is a stepping stone in this direction.” Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare,”

In the upcoming months, Medcare plans a Metaverse rollout of Medcare Hospital Al Safa and Medcare Orthopedics & Spine Hospital, enhancing the functionality of their current Metaverse facility to elevate virtual patient experiences.

“Our ultimate aim is to deliver actual healthcare services by incorporating the delivery of real-time consultations through our team of over 400 medical experts. We expect in the long-run, traditional “telemedicine” services to be replaced by a need for Metaverse interactions, allowing our patients to receive a more tangible and collaborative service,” said Dr. Shanila Laiju, CEO Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centers.

Currently Medcare is a key provider within the virtual medical market of telemedicine, offering over 20,000 virtual consultations every year, a 62 per cent hike from early 2020.

“Technology acceleration has revolutionized the healthcare industry with AI enhanced diagnostics, robotic surgical care, genome sequencing, augmented reality, wearable devices giving patients a renewed chance at better life quality and longevity. We are now entering a new era using technology not only for administrative systems and medical developments but also enhanced virtual patient journeys allowing for improved informed decision making and better access to care, said Veneeth Purushotaman, Chief Information Officer, Aster DM Healthcare.

“In this regard we decided to partner with BIOMETAVERSE because of their track record and their presence and involvement with leading players in the region on Metaverse,” he added.

The Metaverse Medcare Women & Children Hospital will be initially on an “By Invite Only” basis and will then be provided as a link on our official website https://www.medcare.ae and will be assisted by our customer care team; the experience require a Occulus or a HoloLens or a similar Augmented Reality (AR) Smart Glasses.

About Medcare:

Medcare is the premium private healthcare provider under the parent group, Aster DM Healthcare. Operating leading state-of-the-art Hospitals, including Medcare Multi-specialty Hospital in Dubai and Sharjah, Medcare Women & Children Hospital, Medcare Orthopedics and Spine Hospital, and 20 medical centres in the UAE, Medcare has established a strong presence in the UAE.

Medcare is dedicated to offering premium integrated health services in accordance with the highest quality. From talent to technology to facilities and treatment, Medcare maintains the highest possible standards in healthcare delivery. All Medcare hospitals and medical centres are accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), which is considered the gold standard in global healthcare. Apart from this, Medcare facilities have won several certifications.

What sets Medcare apart is its exceptional multi-cultural, multi-lingual team of doctors who have received extensive training from some of the top-notch medical institutes around the world. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the Medcare team provides optimal, guideline-based treatment to patients, with the support of trained nurses, dieticians, rehabilitation therapists and technologists. Living by its simple promise “We’ll Treat You Well”, Medcare’s team is fully committed to providing high-quality, personalized medical care to every patient. For more information on Medcare visit www.medcare.ae or follow @Medcareae

