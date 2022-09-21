The Medical Office, a Pure Health Company launches a Command Centre in UAQ – building the UAE’s capabilities in crisis & disaster management

The Baader Command Centre unveiled under the directives and management of National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Presidential Court

Pure Health and The Medical Office (a Pure Health asset), dedicate the Baader Command Centre initiative to the vision of UAE’s rulers and leadership

The Command Centre to coordinate efforts with all healthcare regulators as a synchronized hub for managing disasters, emergencies, and crises

Umm Al Quwain: The Medical Office, part of the Pure Health Group, the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform, which manages all hospitals under the auspices of the Presidential Court across the Northern Emirates, today announced the launch of Baader Command Centre at Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital Umma Al Quwain [UAQ].

The Command Centre, which was launched under the directives of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority [NCEMA], and the Presidential Court is mandated with coordinating efforts with all healthcare regulators in the country as a synchronized hub for managing disasters, emergencies, and crises.

The Command Centre will monitor health and natural disaster developments, including updates on emergencies such as COVID, floods, and earthquakes and share relevant information with the Federal Command Centre managed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention [MoHAP].

Pure Health and The Medical Office dedicated the Baader Command Centre initiative to the vision of UAE’s leadership. The launch ceremony at Shaikh Khalifa General Hospital, UAQ, was attended by dignitaries including, His Excellency Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla - Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, His Excellency Saif Mohammed Arhama Al Shamsi - Deputy Director General of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, members of Ajman Royal Court, officials of the Presidential Court, representatives from MoHAP, NCEMA, Pure Health, and The Medical Office.

In his comments on the launch of the Baader Command Centre, Mr. Rashed Al Qubaisi, Chief Corporate Officer at Pure Health said: “At Pure Health, we are excited to announce the launch of the Baader Command Centre today. We are grateful to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority for giving us the opportunity to support the national vision through this Command Centre.

Through NCEMA and Baader Command Centre, we will be able to coordinate efforts with all healthcare regulators for managing disasters, emergencies, and crises.”

He added: “Equipped with modern technology, the Command Centre will serve as a nerve centre for detecting and responding to health emergencies and will be connected to the Federal Command Centre of the Ministry of Health and Prevention.”

The Baader Command Centre is an Initiative Hospitals Crisis & Operation Centre (IHCOC), set up for the Shaikh Khalifa Initiatives Hospitals. It will manage emergencies, crises, and disasters of all future ‘Initiatives hospitals’ in the Northern Emirates and is responsible for reporting of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City – Ajman, Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital – Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital – UAQ, and Sheikh Khalifa Central Hospital – Fujairah.

The Baader Command Centre portal will be a one-stop resource, capturing, tracking, and analysing all the data of bed capacity/ ambulance/ blood bank, mortuary, inventory, stocks for critical products, PPE, ventilators, etc. during any crisis or disaster across the hospitals. The Command Centre team will also check availability and well as guide patients’ admission to respective locations.

After the launch, appreciation certificates were also handed over to select individuals for their contribution to the setting up of the Baader Command Centre. Officials from Pure Health and TMO later organized a tour of the facility for everyone present at the launch ceremony.

TMO, a part of the Pure Health Group, oversees the healthcare initiatives undertaken by the UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs. These initiatives are aimed at providing high-quality healthcare services to residents in the Northern Emirates. Besides monitoring the healthcare activities at the facilities under its purview, TMO also advises the Presidential Court on major infrastructure programs and projects related to healthcare matters in the UAE.

The hospitals managed by TMO under the auspices of the Presidential Court in Abu Dhabi include Sheikh Khalifa Women and Children Hospital, Ajman, Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital, Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Khalifa Hospital, Masfoot, Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital, Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Khalifa Hospital, Ajman, Sheikh Khalifa Central Hospital, Fujairah, Rashid Centre for Diabetes and Research, Ajman, and National Rehabilitation Center, Abu Dhabi.

-Ends-