Cairo – The Marq, one of Egypt’s leading developers of distinctive and innovative residential communities and commercial destinations, has announced the launch of ‘inplace’, an Integrated Business Community that redefines New Cairo’s commercial landscape with Egypt’s first Business Suites concept. This commercial destination reflects the company’s vision to create a new era of spaces that seamlessly blend productivity, lifestyle, and community.

Spanning over 20 acres, ‘inplace’ creates a dynamic, multi-diverse environment with four distinctive districts, ‘Grand Place, Art Place, Nature Place, and Technology Place,’ where work, leisure, and community are seamlessly intersected. The center of the commercial destination is designed in collaboration with renowned architect Mohamed Fares, Founder of Alchemy Group and CEO of Alchemy Architecture. This partnership reflects a shared philosophy that architecture is more than design; it is storytelling, creating spaces that inspire creativity and well-being.

Key features and amenities at ‘inplace’ create a seamlessly integrated business and lifestyle environment that caters to every professional and community need. The destination offers a wide range of essential services, including gyms, banks, a supermarket, a multi-purpose hall, a theatre, and open recreational spaces that foster social engagement and well-being. Connectivity and convenience are prioritized through public Wi-Fi across the entire destination, along with Triple Play services providing high-speed internet, phone, and TV access. ‘inplace’, it is supported by a state-of-the-art Building Management System (BMS), advanced façade cleaning solutions, and customized signage for each company to ensure operational efficiency and brand distinction. Security and reliability are maintained through a comprehensive CCTV surveillance network and full-scale safety systems. To enhance accessibility and ease of movement, ‘inplace’ also features three levels of underground parking with full-service support—creating a modern, smart, and connected ecosystem for businesses and visitors alike.

‘inplace’ introduces over 2,000 Business Suite the first of its kind serviced offices in Egypt. Designed to foster ambition and collaboration within an ecosystem that harmoniously balances work, wellness, and inspiration, Business Suites offer an exceptional range of amenities. These include concierge services for companies and employees, access to meeting rooms within the project, lounges, and business centers, as well as four “Club House” business lounges—one in each district. Members can also enjoy a rooftop terrace featuring restaurants, a swimming pool, and a dedicated food restaurant, in addition to outdoor event spaces and specialized fitness and yoga areas promoting employee well-being. All amenities and services are seamlessly managed through the ‘inplace’ mobile app and accessed via the exclusive membership card, offering members a fully integrated experience within the community. The Business Suites, varying from 45 sqm to 750 sqm, provide flexible solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Eng. Amr Badr, Chairman and CEO of The Marq stated “inplace represents a bold step toward redefining business destinations in Egypt. With an investment of EGP 30 billion, we are reaffirming our long-term confidence and commitment to creating environments where businesses thrive, lifestyles are enriched, and communities truly connect. This project embodies our vision of building a fully integrated business community powered by creativity, design, and innovation.”

Strategically located in the heart of New Cairo, between North and South 90th Street and minutes from key urban hubs, 5 minutes from the American University in Cairo, 10 minutes from Cairo–Suez Road, and 25 minutes from Cairo International Airport, ‘inplace’ is set to become the place to be.

With ‘inplace’, The Marq continues to deliver on its mission of creating exceptional communities that inspire and endure, reinforcing its leadership in shaping Egypt’s future of integrated living and working places.