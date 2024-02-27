The exclusive release, scheduled at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, on the 9th of February 2024, including the Grendizer and Duke Fleed Limited Edition statue, are set to land at MEFCC 2024, featuring a 1:6 scale diorama statue from the iconic Japanese animated series UFO Robot Grendizer.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:The Little Things, a premier collectible shop in Dubai, has set the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) 2024, buzzing by unveiling a teaser that features a mysterious yet nostalgic silhouette. This sneak peek has left audiences eager for more, building anticipation for the exclusive releases planned for the event.

Hassan Tamimi, the Managing Director of The Little Things, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We have a lot of amazing collectibles and a very special statue to release exclusively at Middle East Film & Comic Con 2024. Collectors better watch out!"

In addition to a mysterious unveiling The Little things also announced the arrival of the OFFICIAL STATUE UFO ROBOT GRENDIZER at MEFCC 2024. This Limited Edition diorama statue of Grendizer and Duke Fleed, presented by French-based company Cartoon Kingdom, stands at an impressive 73 cm and is crafted from 36 kg of resin. A true collector's gem, the studio has limited its production to only 99 pieces worldwide.

Tamimi further shared, "Grendizer fans are in for a special treat at MEFCC 2024. We are excited to be giving Grendizer fans a chance to get their hands on this amazing statue." He continued, "Something even bigger is coming – a TLT Exclusive statue created by Figurama Collectors, a renowned premium scale figure design, and manufacturing company. This exclusive piece will be revealed at The Little Things' booth during MEFCC 2024, catering to fans of Japanese anime television series in the Middle East."

Adding to the excitement, sources reveal that Funko collectors can anticipate a TLT Exclusive Funko Pop making its debut at MEFCC 2024. As The Little Things continues to redefine collectible experiences, this event promises to be a haven for enthusiasts seeking the extraordinary.

Do not miss the chance to witness these exclusive releases and more at The Little Things booth during Middle East Film & Comic Con 2024 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, from February 9 to 11, 2024.

About The Little Things

The Little Things is the ultimate pop-culture retail store - with the flagship store situated in one of the biggest shopping malls in the world, The Dubai Mall - that carries a wide selection of video-gaming related products, Anime and Manga, comics, collectible figurines, model kits and related hobby goods, pop-culture apparel and an assortment of associated merchandise.

About MEFCC

The Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC), the first and largest popular culture festival in the region is returning for its 12th edition from 9 - 11 February 2024. Promising an even bigger spectacle than its highly successful 2023 edition at ADNEC which attracted over 35,000 fans over 3 Days.

