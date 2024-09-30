In the presence of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development participated in the inauguration of the Sir Anerood Jugnauth Hospital in Mauritius.

The inauguration was attended by the Minister of Health, Dr. Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, and a number of ministers and officials of the Republic, in addition to the presence of a delegation from the Kuwait Fund headed by the Acting Deputy Director-General, Ms. Iman Al-Abd Al-Razzaq, and the Operations Manager for Central, South, and East Africa, Mr. Iyad Al-Gharbali.

The project, funded by the Kuwait Fund, aims to support and develop the health sector in Mauritius by helping to meet the growing demand for modern healthcare services, improve their quality, and provide hospital and healthcare services in the Flacq District.

In an exclusive statement, Minister Jagutpal said that a loan was granted to his government by the Kuwait Fund and the Saudi Fund in 2018, which contributed to the construction of a hospital with a capacity of 500 beds, supported by advanced technology and infrastructure, noting that the hospital will serve a population of approximately 200,000 people.

He added that "the hospital was built on a very large area of land and will provide services including advanced care for heart diseases, high-quality medical equipment, modern facilities, and about 10 high-tech operating rooms," expressing gratitude to the Kuwait Fund "for its contribution to the completion of this project for the government and the people of Mauritius."

For her part, the Acting Deputy Director-General of the Kuwait Fund, Ms. Iman Al-Abd Al-Razzaq, explained that "the project was funded by a joint contribution from the Kuwait Fund and the Saudi Fund, with a total value of approximately 127 million US dollars," adding that the Kuwait Fund's contribution to this project amounted to approximately 24 million US dollars.

She added that the main objective of the project is to develop the health sector in the Republic of Mauritius, pointing out that the relationship between the Kuwait Fund and Mauritius extends since 1980, during which the Fund has provided seven concessional loans amounting to 74 million US dollars.

The hospital director indicated that the new hospital accommodates around 550 beds compared to the old Flacq Hospital, which only has 350 beds, adding, "We are currently in the phase of transitioning from the old hospital to the new hospital."

He mentioned in this regard that "this phase takes some time because we have to ensure the safe transfer of all patients to the new hospital," noting that the transfer procedures are still ongoing and that the emergency rooms and neonatal intensive care units have been equipped and are currently operational."

About the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development

The Kuwait Fund For Arab Economic Development is the first institution in the Middle East that took an active role in the international development efforts.

The Kuwait Fund extends Loans on concessionary term to finance development projects in the developing countries. The Fund also provides technical assistance to finance the costs of the feasibility studies of projects, as well as the training of nationals of the borrowing countries. In addition, the Fund subscribes in the capital of international and regional development institutions. Today, the Kuwait Fund forms a solid bridge of friendship and solidarity between the state of Kuwait and the developing nations.

