Karachi: The IPG Group Pakistan, a leading sports marketing and international events company and a renowned name in remittance initiative events is facilitating the launch of Roshan Digital Account (RDA) drive for overseas Pakistanis to promote new investment opportunities in Pakistan in collaboration with renowned banks on an international platform. Recently, in partnership with Bank AL Habib, The IPG Group Pakistan conducted an event that was held in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman and leading Pakistani Banks HBL & MCB Bank (in partnership with the Pakistani Consulate Riyadh, KSA). The IPG Group Pakistan also successfully launched HBL & MCB Bank’s ‘Roshan Raho’ RDA campaign at the Pakistani Consulate’s March 23rd Pakistan Day event. Both the events were well received by higher officials, key dignitaries and the professional Pakistani community of Muscat as well as in Riyadh.

The intent of the international drive is to promote the initiative that is taken by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in collaboration with Pakistan’s top most banks to ensure that overseas Pakistanis are informed and supported in investment opportunities and innovative digital banking systems.

Jawad Ghulam Rasool, CEO, The IPG Group Pakistan, while sharing his views said, “We understand the importance of the RDA message and information disbursement. We look forward to conducting Roshan Digital Account Road Shows throughout the Middle East, Europe and North America and contribute to the progression of Pakistan.”

The IPG Group Pakistan is confident that the success of this RDA drive has not only been a great source of information on investment opportunities and on the benefits of Roshan Digital Account, but will also soon be evident in the overseas investment sector. During the events, guests were briefed on investment opportunities in Pakistan and the importance of Roshan Digital Accounts, particularly with respect to the economic contributions of the Pakistani diaspora to the progress and prosperity of their homeland. Participants also apprised the IPG Group Pakistan and all the associated banks for ‘Roshan Raho’ drive to propagate further awareness of the Roshan Digital Account and its associated services.

The IPG Group Pakistan is gearing up to facilitate top banks from Pakistan with the RDA drive in key geographical locations.

The event was a culmination of key notes from high profile bank officials on the investment opportunities, along with details of the RDA initiative, the registration process and the RDA associated product suite.

