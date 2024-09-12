Abu Dhabi - In a groundbreaking move towards a sustainable future, the Integrated Transport Centre “Abu Dhabi Mobility” of the Department of Municipalities and Transport has announced the launch of its cutting-edge Green bus service, commencing on Thursday, September 12th, 2024. This innovative fleet, powered by clean hydrogen and electric energy, represents a significant advancement in the Emirate’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and enhancing its residents’ quality of life. The introduction of these environmentally friendly buses underscores Abu Dhabi’s commitment to adopt pioneering green technologies within its public transport network, setting a new standard for sustainable urban mobility.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in the Green Bus Programme, developed by Abu Dhabi Mobility, which seeks to transform Abu Dhabi Island into a public transport green zone by Year 2030. As part of this plan, a landmark study—the first of its kind in Abu Dhabi and the wider region—was conducted to assess the viability and performance of hydrogen and electric buses in the local climate and urban environment. Given the limited research available in the region, this study involved comprehensive technical evaluations of various bus models, carried out in collaboration with international bus manufacturers, governments, and leading global agencies.

The new Green Bus service will operate on Route 65 between Marina Mall and Shams Boutik in Al Reem Island.

Green Bus Programme: A Comprehensive Action Plan

The Green Bus Programme in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is a comprehensive plan to assess and manage public transport buses in the emirate. Its objective is to evaluate and select the most suitable technologies and solutions in hydrogen and electric power and to provide these options to residents, visitors, and commuters in Abu Dhabi. This will be achieved through collaboration with international government bodies and bus manufacturers. The programme is tailored to be more appropriate for the local environment. It also includes the enhancement and development of Emirati skills and expertise through specialised training programmes in hydrogen and electric buses, as well as practical training opportunities in South Korea and the People's Republic of China.

The assessment period for the Green Bus Programme, launched in November 2023, is set to conclude in June 2025. During this time, bus operators, including drivers, will participate in theoretical and practical training sessions led by the partners of Abu Dhabi Mobility for the Green Buses. Additionally, certified technicians will continue to receive training to ensure they are equipped to perform daily maintenance and inspections.

Green Bus Programme: An Innovative Platform

The Green Bus Programme, assesses the performance of the buses and establishes on-site support facilities. As the public bus fleet transitions from diesel fuel to renewable energy, it is anticipated that annual carbon dioxide emissions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be reduced by more than 100,000 metric tonnes in the future.

This programme is regarded as an innovative platform that fosters collaboration between the public and private sectors. Abu Dhabi Mobility works closely with local and international stakeholders, including government bodies and industry leaders, to implement the Green Bus Programme.

Leading the Way to Global Sustainability

Beyond its objective of transforming Abu Dhabi Island into a public transport green zone by 2030, the Green Bus Programme also aims to reduce carbon emissions from the public transport fleet in Abu Dhabi. The programme will establish the standard specifications for green buses that meet the climate and operational requirements of the emirate. This reduction in greenhouse gas emissions will underscore Abu Dhabi's commitment to the Paris Agreement and its ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

About Abu Dhabi Mobility:

Abu Dhabi Mobility is a new brand identity launched by the Integrated Transport Centre that is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to rank among the most advanced cities in the world, and deliver a safe, smart, sustainable and competitive mobility ecosystem across the Emirate.

It will harness technology, innovation, and sustainability to accommodate the Emirate’s growing population, redefine urban living, and meet future mobility needs.

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s mandate includes overseeing land transport, aviation, and maritime activities in addition to driver and vehicle licensing and permitting services, solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the region.