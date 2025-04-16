Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (‘IHLAD’), the world’s first specialized Healthy Longevity Medicine Center, and Singleron Biotechnologies (‘Singleron’), a global leader in single-cell multi-omics technologies, are proud to announce the formation of AD-Omics, a groundbreaking joint venture designed to revolutionize precision medicine diagnostic offerings across the Middle East. AD-Omics will focus on implementing cutting-edge genomic and single-cell multi-omics technologies to deliver personalized healthcare solutions for the first time in the region, in alignment with the UAE’s vision of becoming a global leader in advanced healthcare, fostering innovation, and enhancing patient outcomes.

This strategic collaboration will combine IHLAD’s expertise in scientific healthy longevity with Singleron’s innovative technologies in single cell multi-omics to address the unique healthcare needs of the region. Key areas of collaboration will include:

Genomic and cellular insights: Bringing Singleron’s advanced single-cell sequencing technologies to the region for the first time to advance insights in research and ageing together with future clinical offerings.

Chronic disease management: Enhancing the diagnosis and treatment of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer through precision medicine.

Education and research: Establishing regional centers of excellence to train healthcare professionals and foster research in precision medicine.

AI integration: Using artificial intelligence to analyze multi-omics data and develop predictive models for disease progression and treatment outcomes.

Market development: providing the Middle East region with advanced single cell multi-omics solutions, from products to end-to-end service.

Commenting on the joint venture, Dr. Nicole Sirotin, Chief Executive Officer of IHLAD, remarked: “Precision medicine tailors treatment plans based on individual genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. Singleron’s expertise in single-cell multi-omics technologies provides unparalleled insights into cellular behavior, enabling precise diagnosis and treatment strategies. Paired with IHLAD’s innovation, population health and future clinical offerings committed to advancing human longevity, the launch of AD-Omics is a significant milestone in our mission to make these groundbreaking advancements accessible to patients across the Middle East.

“Together, we aim to revolutionize how diseases are understood and treated, giving patients access to personalized treatments that improve quality of life and longevity.”

Dr. Nan Fang, Chief Executive Officer of Singleron, added: “Our mission has always been to make single-cell technologies widely available for better healthcare solutions. By partnering with IHLAD on AD-Omics, we are not only expanding our footprint into the Middle East but also ensuring that our innovations are utilized to their fullest potential to transform lives.”

The joint venture reflects the commitment of both IHLAD and Singleron to enhancing healthcare standards and embracing innovative technologies. By leveraging their combined expertise, the partnership aims to create a future where precision medicine becomes the cornerstone of healthcare in the Middle East.

About the Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi

The Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD) is the world's first regulated Healthy Longevity Medicine Center. IHLAD helps people live healthier lives by focusing on the biologic process of aging through advanced clinical care and research using precision diagnostics, lifestyle medicine, proven therapeutics to improve health span, performance and lengthen lifespan.

Working to establish new global standards in healthy longevity medicine and promising a future where optimal health and enhanced longevity becomes the new standard of living, IHLAD supports the UAE's vision for excellence in life sciences, healthcare and innovation.

For further information visit www.ihlad.ae

About Singleron Biotechnologies

Singleron Biotechnologies is an innovative and rapidly growing life science tools company, headquartered in Germany, dedicated to applying groundbreaking single cell analysis techniques in research, clinical diagnosis, drug development, and health management. As a global leader in single-cell multi-omics technologies, Singleron provides complete solutions for single cell sequencing technologies to clinicians and researchers to advance precision medicine and improve patient outcomes worldwide.

About Biological and Clinical Insights with Single-Cell Multi-omics

Single-cell multi-omics is revolutionizing our understanding of biology by enabling simultaneous profiling of multiple molecular layers—such as the genome, transcriptome, epigenome, and proteome—at single-cell resolution. By capturing the complex interplay between these omic layers within individual cells, this powerful approach uncovers cellular heterogeneity, regulatory networks, and functional states that are often masked in bulk analyses.

With advancements in high-throughput platforms, integrative analytics, and AI tools, single-cell multi-omics is setting a new standard for precision medicine and drug discovery.

For further information visit www.singleron.bio