Cairo, Egypt: - Schneider Electric, a world leader in digital transformation, energy management and automation, has held a seminar at the investors association in the 10th of Ramadan industrial zone, aiming to discuss methods of achieving digital transformation in the industrial sector using software-centric industrial systems, offered by Schneider Electric in collaboration with AVEVA using EcoStruxure platform.

‘Innovation Talk: Industries of The Future’ is the name of the seminar that gathered a number of known industrial experts, business owners and workers at different industrial sectors, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, steel and cement, and textile industries. Additionally, the seminar witnessed the attendance of business partners working in distribution, machine manufacturing and system integration. The seminar showcased various innovative solutions that Schneider Electric can implement across different industries.

“Schneider Electric is on a mission to make industries of the future eco-efficient, agile, and resilient through software-centric automation, which then leads to increased profitability and sustainability all thanks to the innovative, digital solutions offered by us in collaboration with AVEVA,” quoted Ahmed Madkour, VP of the Industry Business Unit at Schneider Electric NEA & Levant.

According to research, the number of devices connected to the Internet of Things (IoT) by 2025 will reach three-fold of those in 2018. This serves as a powerful indicator of how vital it is for industrial sectors to adapt in a quick manner to the digital transformation. In turn, this would enable them to be ahead of the current challenges through relying on our next-generation automation solutions in order to achieve more efficient and sustainable industrial processes.

