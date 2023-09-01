According to the World Economic Forum’s recent Global Gender Gap report, the United Arab Emirates has achieved the highest level of gender parity in the Arab world, and Emirati women are playing a pivotal role in the transformation of the UAE, driven by the nation’s wise leadership.

The country is also home to the highest number of women (15) on the Forbes 100 Most Powerful Arab Businesswomen 2023 and with two-thirds of public sector jobs in the UAE held by women – where 30% are in leadership roles and 15% in technical and academic roles – quantifying that the UAE is full of pioneering women ready to inspire the next generation.

Ru’ya, UAE Careers Redefined, the renowned careers fair for Emiratis, has for many years provided a key platform to connect ambitious women seeking employment with public and private organisations and inform and inspire those looking to take their next professional steps.

This year, Ru’ya has reinforced this empowerment message by launching a dedicated area for women called Empower Her within the exhibition, which takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 19 - 21 September 2023.

Empower Her will welcome women seeking employment or career advancement, and provide informative workshops, panels and mentoring sessions led by experts – from skilled professionals to CEOs – who understand the challenges that women might face along their employment journeys.

Taking part in the discussions will be Badreya AlMehairi, AVP Senior Manager - Data Privacy & Information Security at Mashreq Bank, who praised the UAE government for leading the way on the equal contribution of women to the workforce.

She said: “The role of women in Emiratisation is key, especially in the private sector and segments like technology where there is still a gender gap to fill. As an Emirati myself, and a data security specialist, I definitely see a place for women in such roles. The government of the UAE and the public sector, with their focus on respecting gender parity, are paving the way for private corporations to follow and do the same.”

Inclusion and innovation

To promote a culture of inclusion and demographic diversity, and to reach the mandatory targets set by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (NAFIS), many organisations in the UAE are putting their own initiatives in place.

Across the 100-plus organisations taking part in the 22nd edition of Ru’ya, Emirati women are driving innovation across different sectors and are keen to highlight the significant impact that nurturing their talent can play in advancing their companies and the country at large.

Supporting women into parenthood

To build a sustainable and inspiring future, UAE financial institution ADIB (Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank) continues to be a strong proponent of developing Emirati women, who comprise more than two-thirds of Emirati employees at the bank. Its initiatives to support their transition into parenthood, which include extended maternity leave, dedicated time at work for nursing, and a nursery at the workplace, have seen increased retention rates among the bank’s workforce and supported UAE Nationals in following a successful career path.

It is of particular importance to the bank to nurture and develop existing talent into senior management positions, and inspirational role models such as Meitha Al Hashemi, Group Chief Credit Officer and Bushra Al Shehhi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, are excellent examples of what can be achieved with proper training and support.

Pioneering women at PwC

PwC Middle East proudly highlights that 55% of its Emirati colleagues are female, and these pioneering women work hard to support the organisation and the UAE’s ongoing growth and prosperity, setting an example for the nation’s future workforce. PwC's Middle East Youth Council is also chaired by an Emirati female and over 50% of its members are female.

With nationalisation central to PwC Middle East's strategy, the firm places a key emphasis on empowering local talent to hone their leadership skills. PwC's Academy, the talent and skills development business of the company, embodies this commitment. Their mission is to foster the sustainable growth of talent throughout the region. The Academy prepares professionals, from entry to executive levels, with the essential knowledge, skills, and mindset to address today's challenges and proactively handle the uncertainties of tomorrow.

Creating equal opportunities

At Al Ghurair Investment, a platform has been provided for women to excel in roles that were once dominated by men. From construction to finance, this shift in perspective is contributing to the reshaping of industries and the empowerment of women across the UAE, said Siham AlBalooshi, VP - Emiratisation, People and Culture.

“We are resolute in our efforts to eliminate gender bias from career paths,” she added. “By encouraging Emirati women to explore opportunities across a wide range of sectors, we are challenging stereotypes and demonstrating that women can thrive in any field.”

With women making up 80% of its Emirati workforce, Al Ghurair is resolute that its commitment to Emirati women’s careers isn’t just an aspiration - it’s a reality that it is bringing to life every day and will be proudly presenting to visitors at Ru’ya, UAE Careers Redefined.

A key platform

The 22nd edition of Ru’ya, Careers Redefined, at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 19 - 21 September 2023, promises to be a key platform for exhibiting organisations to connect them with gifted UAE Nationals, eager to advance their careers, drive innovation and help shape a prosperous nation. Already confirmed to take part are leading companies from the private and government sector including Al Futtaim, DP World, Nakheel, RTA, Schlumberger, Siemens, and many more.

Visitor admission to Ru’ya is open to UAE Nationals only, who can register for a free ticket by visiting www.ruyacareers.ae

