Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Helicopter Company (THC), a PIF company and the Kingdom’s premier commercial helicopter operator, has signed a landmark partnership with Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company and part of Seera Group, at Dubai Airshow. The agreement establishes Almosafer as THC’s travel partner for helicopter transfers in Saudi Arabia and as part of the collaboration, Almosafer will integrate aerial experiences across its entire portfolio, enriching journeys for travelers within Saudi Arabia.

As a PIF company, THC plays a central role in advancing the Kingdom’s aviation and tourism landscape. Its collaboration with Almosafer reflects a shared commitment to Saudi Vision 2030, particularly in elevating luxury travel and enhancing connectivity to flagship destinations. Through this alliance, Almosafer gains privileged access to sell helicopter transfers and tours across its B2C and B2B businesses.

Captain Arnaud Martinez, CEO of THC, said: “We are excited to embark on this partnership with Almosafer, marking a new chapter in the continued expansion of THC’s services to meet the evolving demands of our customers. By combining our world-class aviation capabilities with Almosafer’s powerful reach, we are enabling more people to experience the Kingdom from a new perspective. THC is proud to play a key role in enhancing urban air mobility, promoting tourism, and showcasing the beauty and diversity of Saudi Arabia from above. At THC, we believe that with the right partner, nothing is impossible in aviation.”

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Almosafer, commented: “We are delighted to bring the state-of-the-art services of a visionary PIF company like THC into our ecosystem. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 by elevating the traveler experience across the Kingdom. By combining Almosafer’s extensive network with THC’s pioneering services, we will set new standards of luxury and convenience, ensuring every journey is seamless and transformative.”

With THC’s modern fleet, Almosafer will introduce premium airport-to-city transfers in Riyadh, Jeddah, and other hubs, offering time-saving urban air mobility for discerning travelers. Almosafer Business will leverage THC to provide secure, reliable transfers for corporate executives, delegations, and government clients. Discover Saudi, Almosafer’s destination management company, and Mawasim tour operator, will also integrate helicopter services to enhance the experience for inbound tourists and visitors. Additionally, helicopter connectivity will link major cities with remote chalets, resorts, and natural attractions, improving accessibility and driving growth in domestic tourism. This will be achieved through advanced urban air mobility solutions that leverage THC’s helicopters.

About The Helicopter Company

THC was established as part of Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)’s strategy to activate new sectors in Saudi Arabia that support the realization of Vision 2030 by creating an entire new ecosystem for general aviation services and introducing safe and efficient transport services across the kingdom. THC is Kingdom’s premier commercial helicopter operator and has been operating since mid-2019. THC has 60+ aircraft that serve diverse segments, including Emergency Medical Services (EMS), aerial work, private charters and tourism in the Kingdom.

Almosafer

(part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travelers from Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond, while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Almosafer creates opportunities for outbound, leisure and religious travel, whilst serving B2C and B2B customers, partners, and suppliers with state-of-the-art travel solutions, a digital-first mindset and travel advisory.

Through powerful and world-class technology platforms, central sourcing and fulfillment capabilities and data-driven decision-making, Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella: