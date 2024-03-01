The agreement secures up to 130 aircraft delivery positions to THC over five to seven years

Riyadh – The Helicopter Company (THC), Saudi Arabia's premier provider of commercial helicopter services and fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), recently announced a framework agreement with Leonardo, a global industrial group that builds technological capabilities in Aerospace, Defence & Security, at the HAI Heli-Expo, currently taking place until 29 February at Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California.

THC will take delivery of a further 20 AW139 helicopters to be used for EMS and Corporate roles and for future emerging business. The framework agreement provides for up to 130 helicopters with delivery positions over a period of five to seven years. The agreement also caters for access to AW109, AW169, AW139 and AW189 helicopters that can be utilized by THC for various future roles.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the framework agreement, the CEO of THC, Captain Arnaud Martinez, said: "We are elated to announce our transformative framework agreement with Leonardo, reinforcing THC’s regional leadership and growing global standing in the helicopter industry. This collaboration not only enables us to achieve our ambitious growth plans but will also boost Saudi's aviation sector, in line with Vision 2030. Together with Leonardo, we're set to redefine aviation, push boundaries and meet the evolving needs of our customers at home and abroad.”

Gian Piero Cutillo, MD Leonardo Helicopters, said “We are thrilled to support THC's significant expansion of their helicopter fleet with our cutting-edge technology. Our state-of-the-art platforms will bolster THC’s service capability growth program, enabling them to undertake crucial life-saving and transport missions for the communities they serve. We are immensely proud of our growing partnership with THC and look forward to making a positive impact together.”

