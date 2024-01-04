Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Heart of Europe (THOE), a visionary project by Kleindienst Group, the leading global real estate corporation and the largest European family-owned business in the UAE, is the Diamond sponsor of the 2nd International AYUSH Conference & Exhibition, a major event that explores medicine systems from around the world.

The conference, held from 13 – 15 January at Dubai World Trade Centre, will feature global AYUSH leaders and professionals who will discuss how to prevent and manage non-communicable chronic diseases through Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy.

Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of Kleindienst Group, said: “We are proud to sponsor this prestigious event, we believe that The Heart of Europe in Dubai, will service the much-needed wellness community through Ikaria Hotel to become their preferred UAE island destination, offering a holistic health experience to all our guests.”

The conference will highlight THOE’s luxury wellness properties, such as the Ikaria Hotel retreat, the Sweden Palace mansion, the Sweden Island villa-palaces, and the Floating Seahorse project. These properties combine wellness-centric amenities with stunning views and design, creating a transformative destination for holistic wellness and luxury living, and offers guests the opportunity to improve their physical and mental well-being. The 2nd International AYUSH Conference & Exhibition expects to attract 50,000 attendees, including government officials, global healthcare leaders, scientists, researchers, product specialists, innovators, and decision-makers from over 35 countries.

The Heart of Europe invites all attendees to explore the conference, join the conversations on holistic healthcare, and discover its unique wellness offerings. The luxury wellness properties also present a premium investment opportunity for those seeking opulence and unparalleled experiences.

About Kleindienst Group & The Heart of Europe

Kleindienst Group operates in various sectors, such as property development, construction, coral engineering, business centers, yacht building, hospitality and renewable energy, employing more than 1,500 people globally. Its flagship project The Heart of Europe, is a unique and innovative destination that celebrates the spirit and culture of different European destinations. To learn more about Kleindienst Group, visit https://www.kleindienst.ae. Follow us on LinkedIn, for latest updates.

The Heart of Europe is a luxury island destination and a flagship project being developed by Kleindienst Group on the World Islands Dubai, just six kilometers off the shores of Dubai. Comprising six unique islands, each designed with a theme inspired by a European country, The Heart of Europe will offer more than 4,000 keys, 20 hotels and resorts, including beachfront villas and palaces, deluxe hotels, and an underwater living experience. It offers world-class amenities, such as a climate-controlled rainy street and the region’s first coral institute dedicated to protecting and restoring the marine ecosystem and seeks to promote sustainable living using renewable energy sources and innovative technologies.

Committed to breaking barriers, the Heart of Europe opened its French Riviera-inspired first adults-only five-star party hotel on an island in Dubai – Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel. With 198 keys, including eight suites, five party suites, and four suites with private pools, the hotel pledges an unrivalled night-time atmosphere.

Visit us online for more information about The Heart of Europe. To book your stay at the first newly opened Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel, visit https://www.thoe-hotels.com/monaco/.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube for latest updates.

About 2nd International AYUSH Conference & Exhibition

Ayush, originating from India, integrates Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa, and Homeopathy, offering holistic healing. Its rising appeal stems from addressing modern health challenges effectively, including Non- Communicable Diseases NCDs and chronic diseases, with cost-effective, safe, and time-tested remedies.

The 2nd International Ayush Conference & Exhibition theme is non-communicable chronic diseases – prevention & management through Ayush. The conference will be a comprehensive health fair showcasing diverse sectors within AYUSH systems.

Exhibitors: Engage with 120 exhibitors representing AYUSH pharmaceuticals, practitioners, clinics, hospitals, service institutes, research departments, equipment manufacturers, wellness centers, insurance companies, herbal traders, and medicinal plant cultivators.

Expected Footfall: Anticipating a gathering of over 100,000 individuals passionate about Ayush systems, this event promises a vibrant exchange of knowledge, expertise, and solutions.