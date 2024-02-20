Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Heart of Europe, the flagship project of Kleindienst Group, signed an agreement with IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, to launch and manage the InterContinental Resort Portofino, The Heart of Europe on The World Islands, Dubai. The signing marks the first resort property in Dubai from the iconic InterContinental brand, reaffirming the company’s commitment to bringing luxury experiences across key leisure destinations in the region.

This latest signing strengthens the partnership between the two companies and marks the third hotel to be added to the joint portfolio of IHG Hotels & Resorts and The Heart of Europe. It also complements The Heart of Europe’s principles, embodying The World Islands’ mission to unite global cultures, bridging diverse backgrounds through its unparalleled global excellence in architecture, development, innovation, and sustainability.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director – India, Middle East and Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: “We are excited to further strengthen our partnership with The Heart of Europe to bring our inaugural 'InterContinental Resort' in Dubai, marking a milestone in IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio. Being a one-of-a-kind first in the emirate, the new resort is poised to redefine the leisure and luxury space in Dubai, promising an immersive experience for all guests.

He added: “We are confident in our partnership with Kleindienst Group in offering unique guest stays within a dynamic location like The Heart of Europe. We look forward to welcoming travellers worldwide upon the hotel’s opening in early 2026.”

Situated at the centre of The World Islands, an archipelago off the coast of Dubai, the upcoming ‘InterContinental Resort Portofino, The Heart of Europe’ will be strategically located in 'The Heart of Europe,' a self-sufficient holiday destination spanning six islands. This transformative destination will seamlessly blend European architectural charm with top-tier hospitality, offering a rejuvenating experience for travellers against the backdrop of tranquil beaches.

Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of Kleindienst Group and The Heart of Europe, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with one of the globe’s premier hotel brands to introduce an iconic family-focused luxury experience to The World Islands Dubai that perfectly encapsulates our aim to craft a distinctive destination amid Dubai’s iconic landscapes. Our collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts leverages their expertise in luxury and lifestyle to complement our exceptional hospitality at The Heart of Europe. We look forward to welcoming families to an unparalleled hospitality experience, and offering a seamless fusion of Dubai’s rich cultural with cutting edge innovation and ultimate luxury, amidst the scenic beauty of the UAE.”

Currently under construction, InterContinental Resort Portofino, The Heart of Europe is a harmonious blend of contemporary Mediterranean design and traditional Italian influences, inspired by the vibrant colours and charm of Portofino and the Italian Riviera. The buildings feature colourful facades with balconies, and a mix of modern amenities, including ancient Feng Shui practices to create a calming and inviting atmosphere.

The hotel is scheduled for a grand opening in early 2026 and is set to become a beachfront haven, featuring 466 rooms and suites and offering an array of amenities, including authentic Italian culinary experiences and an atrium showcasing the marine life beauty with floor-to-ceiling aquariums across six floors, forming part of The Heart of Europe Coral Institute, a marine life rehabilitation centre at the forefront of environmental sustainability dedicated to the regeneration of coral reefs and marine life habitats. Furthermore, all units at InterContinental Resort Portofino boast full sea views, immersing guests in the stunning coastal scenery while enjoying the luxurious amenities and experiences offered at this exceptional destination. InterContinental Resort Portofino, The Heart of Europe will also feature a rustic roof garden; a unique experience with panoramic views of the Dubai skyline, providing guests with a serene and picturesque setting to relax and unwind. In line with the sustainable ethos of The Heart of Europe, the roof garden will incorporate eco-friendly features as part of creative green spaces and energy-efficient design elements.

To accommodate a wide range of traveller preferences and ensure an inclusive experience for all guests, the upcoming resort will introduce the Kingdom of Portofino—an exclusive area featuring a kids club, kids theatre, and an additional outdoor play and water park for children.

IHG Hotels & Resorts currently operates 109 hotels across eight brands in the Middle East, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Hotel Indigo, voco and Six Senses.

About Kleindienst Group & The Heart of Europe

Kleindienst Group operates in various sectors, such as property development, construction, coral engineering, business centers, yacht building, hospitality and renewable energy, employing more than 1,500 people globally. Its flagship project The Heart of Europe, is a unique and innovative destination that celebrates the spirit and culture of different European destinations.

The Heart of Europe is a luxury island destination and a flagship project being developed by Kleindienst Group on the World Islands Dubai, just six kilometres off the shores of Dubai. Comprising six unique islands, each designed with a theme inspired by a European country, The Heart of Europe will offer more than 4,000 keys, 20 hotels and resorts, including beachfront villas and palaces, deluxe hotels, and an underwater living experience. It offers world-class amenities, such as a climate-controlled rainy street and the region’s first Coral institute dedicated to protecting and restoring the marine ecosystem and seeks to promote sustainable living using renewable energy sources and innovative technologies.

Committed to breaking barriers, the Heart of Europe opened its French Riviera-inspired first adults-only five-star party hotel on an island in Dubai – voco™ Monaco Dubai. With 198 keys, including eight suites, five party suites, and four suites with private pools, the hotel pledges an unrivalled night-time atmosphere.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 18 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,900 in the development pipeline.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo Premium: voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels Essentials : Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, avid hotels

Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, avid hotels Suites : Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

