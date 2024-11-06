Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Health Holding Company of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (‘HHC’) represented by its CEO Mr. Nasser Al Huqbani and Cigna International Corporation (Cigna) represented by the CEO of Cigna Insurance Saudi Arabia Mr. Hisham Radwan who was delegated to sign a letter of intent (LOI) to explore a new collaboration that aims to enhance the delivery of healthcare in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of its Vision 2030 Health Sector Transformation.

The partnership is designed to support healthcare clusters as they transition to a value-based care model, with the aim to enhance healthcare in hospitals to improve patient outcomes, optimize drug utilization, as well as studying and exploring opportunities to initiate medical tourism in the Kingdom. Cigna was selected for its global expertise in health insurance and value-based healthcare, making it an ideal partner to support the implementation and expansion of effective healthcare in the Kingdom through HHC.

Jérôme Droesch, CEO International Organizations, Domestic Health & Health Services, International Health, Cigna Healthcare, said: “We welcome the opportunity to bring our expertise to the Health Sector Transformation as part of Vision 2030. Cigna and HHC are both committed to adopting new standards under the upcoming insurance model to improve the health and vitality of those seeking care in the Kingdom.”

About Cigna Healthcare

Cigna Healthcare is a health benefits provider that advocates for better health through every stage of life. We guide our customers through the health care system, empowering them with the information and insight they need to make the best choices for improving their health and vitality. Products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI), including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth Health companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and others.

Learn more at www.cignahealthcare.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gareth Ingham

gareth.ingham@cignahealthcare.com