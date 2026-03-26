First-of-its-kind certification from THA Academy offers business leaders globally a pathway into distributed ledger technology without any technical background required

Switzerland: The Hashgraph Association (THA) has launched a professional certification for executives and business leaders looking to understand the business impact and business opportunities of Hedera’s distributed ledger technology (DLT) - at a time when enterprise adoption of the Hedera network is outpacing the supply of business professionals equipped to work with this enterprise-grade technology and lead their organisations through Web3 transformation.

The foundational course and certification in Hedera Hashgraph for Business Professionals is the first-of-its-kind executive training course within the Hedera ecosystem. This course is designed and provided by THA Academy - the learning management system (LMS) operated by THA - the Swiss-based non-profit organisation that fosters Hedera ecosystem development. Previously home to developer-focused certifications, THA Academy's new business course marks a deliberate expansion toward non-technical professionals and business leaders - a reflection of the non-profit's commitment to making DLT business education accessible to everyone, regardless of technical background. THA is funding the training fees for the first 1,000 professionals that register via THA Academy platform.

The launch comes at a time when enterprise adoption of Hedera has reached unprecedented levels. Earlier this year, FedEx, and Mclaren joined the Hedera Governing Council, Lloyds Banking Group has executed the UK's first foreign exchange trades using tokenized real-world assets on Hedera, and the network has processed over $10 billion in real-world asset settlements.

As more enterprises move from pilots to real-world production, the priority is shifting from building the technology to equipping business professionals to use it. That shift is happening across the industry: AI tools and no-code platforms have already opened up software development to non-technical workers, and distributed ledger technology is following the same trajectory. The missing piece is not access to the technology - it is the strategic knowledge of the business impact and knowing when and how to apply DLT.

Kamal Youssefi, President of The Hashgraph Association, said, “We are delighted to introduce this global executive training program for the next generation of business leaders to attain strategic insights into Hedera’s enterprise-grade distributed ledger technology, enabling them to understand the business impact and pursue new growth opportunities in decentralized finance, tokenization, and digital assets."

"There is significant and growing demand for high-quality non-technical DLT education that speaks to business professionals, not just developers," said Ian Sparkes, Head of Infrastructure and Deployment at The Hashgraph Association. " This Business Training program is innovative as before people who were thinking of adopting DLT in their operations or business cases had very few places to go. This course is the first part of a complete training pathway we are building to change that."

The curriculum covers the fundamentals of Hedera’s distributed ledger technology, the governance and economics of the Hedera network, real-world enterprise use cases, and the broader Hedera ecosystem of community resources available to professionals and organisations. Each module is structured around practical application rather than abstract theory, drawing on real-world scenarios where organisations have deployed Hedera to solve operational challenges. No coding or technical background is required.

Beyond the certification itself, graduates unlock Contributor-level access to THA's global membership program - including funded project opportunities through HashEarn and access to the THA Talent Portal and job placements. The course is designed as the entry point to a broader professional pathway, not a standalone credential.

The course is available now at THA Academy. For more information or to enroll, visit THA Academy or contact membership@hashgraph-association.com.

About The Hashgraph Association

The Hashgraph Association (THA) is a Swiss non-profit organisation dedicated to accelerating the adoption of the Hedera network. Through funding, education, ecosystem development, and strategic partnerships, THA supports the growth of Hedera’s distributed ledger technology and ecosystem development across global markets.

Media Contact: jake@ecologymedia.co.uk