Dubai, UAE - The H Dubai hotel is proud to announce that it has become the first hotel in Dubai to earn the Certified Autism Center™ designation. This designation is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations that demonstrate a high level of commitment to ensuring their services are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory sensitive individuals. This process ensures that the hotel's staff are better equipped with the knowledge and resources needed to provide a great experience for autistic guests and their families as well as other persons of determination.
Sophie Blondel, General Manager of The H Dubai said, "We are incredibly proud to be the first hotel in Dubai to receive the Certified Autism Centre™ designation. This program holds immense significance for our hotel as it reflects our deep commitment to inclusivity and providing exceptional experiences for all our guests. We have already been working towards this goal by collaborating with Georgetown Early Intervention Centre during Ramadan to host an awareness session for the team and an inclusive Iftar for the families. By completing the Autism & Sensory Awareness training and partnering with esteemed institutions like IBCCES, we aim to create a safe, welcoming environment where families and individuals can relax and enjoy their stay with confidence and understanding."
The H Dubai’s achievement is part of a wider initiative by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to achieve the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation in Dubai. This designation is awarded to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options that are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. Once achieved, this would mark the first CAD in the Eastern Hemisphere.
Essa Bin Hadher, General Manager of Dubai College of Tourism, commented, "We are delighted the team at The H Dubai Hotel have completed our new 'Autism and Sensory Awareness' course. This is an important step towards achieving our goal of becoming a certified autism destination. By equipping our tourist-facing workforce with the knowledge and tools to better serve visitors with autism, we are ensuring that all travellers to Dubai have a positive and enjoyable experience."
As part of the Certified Autism Center™ designation, The H Dubai underwent an on-site assessment by IBCCES to provide recommendations and sensory guides to help enhance the guest experience. These guides will enable guests to understand the sensory intensity for each area of the hotel such as noise level, lighting, and impact on other senses, so informed decisions can be made prior to entering an area.
“The H Dubai's achievement is a significant milestone in Dubai's efforts to become a more accessible and inclusive destination. As the first hotel to earn the Certified Autism Center™ Designation, The H Dubai Hotel is setting an example for other hotels and organizations in the city to follow,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.
IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families. IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.
About IBCCES
Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.
About The H
The H Dubai is just a short distance from the city’s main attractions and business districts including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Museum of the Future, Dubai Frame, World Trade Centre, and Financial Centre. Renowned for its eclectic and vibrant selection of dining and nightlife experiences; the award-winning Mandara Spa, a world-class collection of 236 rooms and suites, and a dynamic events centre – it’s truly a destination of life and style.
The H Dubai Hotel earns the Certified Autism Center designation
The H Dubai Hotel Becomes the First Hotel in the City to Earn the Certified Autism Center™ Designation and Joins the City-Wide Accessibility Movement
Dubai, UAE - The H Dubai hotel is proud to announce that it has become the first hotel in Dubai to earn the Certified Autism Center™ designation. This designation is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations that demonstrate a high level of commitment to ensuring their services are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory sensitive individuals. This process ensures that the hotel's staff are better equipped with the knowledge and resources needed to provide a great experience for autistic guests and their families as well as other persons of determination.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.