Dubai, UAE - The H Dubai hotel is proud to announce that it has become the first hotel in Dubai to earn the Certified Autism Center™ designation. This designation is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations that demonstrate a high level of commitment to ensuring their services are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory sensitive individuals. This process ensures that the hotel's staff are better equipped with the knowledge and resources needed to provide a great experience for autistic guests and their families as well as other persons of determination.



Sophie Blondel, General Manager of The H Dubai said, "We are incredibly proud to be the first hotel in Dubai to receive the Certified Autism Centre™ designation. This program holds immense significance for our hotel as it reflects our deep commitment to inclusivity and providing exceptional experiences for all our guests. We have already been working towards this goal by collaborating with Georgetown Early Intervention Centre during Ramadan to host an awareness session for the team and an inclusive Iftar for the families. By completing the Autism & Sensory Awareness training and partnering with esteemed institutions like IBCCES, we aim to create a safe, welcoming environment where families and individuals can relax and enjoy their stay with confidence and understanding."



The H Dubai’s achievement is part of a wider initiative by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to achieve the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation in Dubai. This designation is awarded to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options that are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. Once achieved, this would mark the first CAD in the Eastern Hemisphere.



Essa Bin Hadher, General Manager of Dubai College of Tourism, commented, "We are delighted the team at The H Dubai Hotel have completed our new 'Autism and Sensory Awareness' course. This is an important step towards achieving our goal of becoming a certified autism destination. By equipping our tourist-facing workforce with the knowledge and tools to better serve visitors with autism, we are ensuring that all travellers to Dubai have a positive and enjoyable experience."



As part of the Certified Autism Center™ designation, The H Dubai underwent an on-site assessment by IBCCES to provide recommendations and sensory guides to help enhance the guest experience. These guides will enable guests to understand the sensory intensity for each area of the hotel such as noise level, lighting, and impact on other senses, so informed decisions can be made prior to entering an area.



“The H Dubai's achievement is a significant milestone in Dubai's efforts to become a more accessible and inclusive destination. As the first hotel to earn the Certified Autism Center™ Designation, The H Dubai Hotel is setting an example for other hotels and organizations in the city to follow,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.



IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families. IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.



About The H

The H Dubai is just a short distance from the city’s main attractions and business districts including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Museum of the Future, Dubai Frame, World Trade Centre, and Financial Centre. Renowned for its eclectic and vibrant selection of dining and nightlife experiences; the award-winning Mandara Spa, a world-class collection of 236 rooms and suites, and a dynamic events centre – it’s truly a destination of life and style.