In a groundbreaking moment for luxury real estate, the German brand BRABUS has unveiled its first-ever branded residential project: BRABUS Island, developed in collaboration with Cosmo developments, powered by Reportage Group.

BRABUS ISLAND. Home of the Wow.

Rising in Abu Dhabi’s prestigious Al Seef District, BRABUS Island is a bold fusion of high-performance design and visionary architecture. With panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, this development marks BRABUS’s evolution from automotive excellence to immersive living experiences.

“A few years ago, we started asking ourselves, ‘Who do we want to be in the future?” said Constantin Buschmann, CEO of BRABUS, during the panel discussion on April 26th launching BRABUS ISLAND. “Now, for the first time, we’re not just designing vehicles for a lifestyle.. We’re designing the lifestyle itself”, he added.

This high-end residential development features four luxury towers and 352 exclusive units, across 13 floors. The architecture reflects BRABUS’s signature style: contemporary and minimalist, standing as a bold addition to Abu Dhabi’s skyline.“BRABUS ISLAND, a vision that showcases not only luxury but also excellence” – Ahmed Ali Al Serkal, CEO of Cosmo Developments.

“This is only possible here. I don’t believe there’s another place in the world where you could achieve this kind of result”, emphasized Andrea Nucera, CEO and Managing Director of Reportage Group.

Record Breaking Success: 4.2 billion AED in Total Sales

Shattering expectations, in just 48 hours, Reportage Group reached an unprecedented 4.2 billion AED in total sales until April 2025, compared to the initial target of 2.1 billion AED achieved until April 2024.

An extraordinary 1.12 billion AED was secured in one day during the exclusive sales event, held on 27th April, positioning BRABUS ISLAND as one of the most significant luxury real estate launches in history. This exceptional accomplishment marks a powerful milestone for BRABUS, Cosmo Developments and Reportage Group.

The launch of BRABUS Island affirms the region’s importance to the brand, and deepens it. It is an uncompromising approach to luxury, designed to deliver one thing above all: the BRABUS 1-Second-Wow.