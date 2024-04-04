Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Galleria Al Maryah Island, the lifestyle destination of choice in Abu Dhabi, hosted an Eid Happiness initiative in collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive social contributions. Last week, over 40 children in need were treated to an evening filled with joy, including an iftar feast and an exclusive shopping experience. Additionally, the children joined the community for Maghrib and Isha prayers, further enhancing the sense of togetherness and celebration.

Through the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an's CSR enablement, The Galleria was able to support Rabdan volunteering group, operating under the authority’s Community Volunteering Activation Programme (CVAP). This initiative reflects The Galleria’s persistent commitment to fostering positive change through impactful programmes that leave a meaningful social imprint on the community of Abu Dhabi.

Mark Ruffley, CEO of Al Maryah Retail Company, comments; “We are deeply committed to the welfare of the Abu Dhabi community. The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an are dedicated to some incredible initiatives, and the enhancement people’s lives through the amazing work they do. Through collaborative efforts like the Eid Happiness initiative at The Galleria, we aim to drive meaningful CSR and social programmes that create a tangible, positive impact for our community.”

Dr. Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Acting Community Engagement and Volunteering Executive Director at the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, said; “By developing meaningful partnerships like this with The Galleria, the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an continues to catalyse positive impact, spreading joy and fostering community spirit during the joyous occasion of Eid. Through dedicated programmes and initiatives, we aim to foster a culture of collaborative social responsibility. "

This partnership underscores Al Maryah Retail Company and The Galleria’s ongoing commitment to serving as a beacon of positive change in Abu Dhabi, as it continues to partner with organisations like Ma’an to implement initiatives that uplift and empower the community.

ABOUT THE GALLERIA AL MARYAH ISLAND

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination, offering unrivalled shopping, dining, and entertainment. Guests can discover 400 stores, including 100 food and beverage outlets, and world-class family entertainment for all ages.

A wide range of international and regional brands such as Apple, Zara, H&M, Virgin Megastore, Toys ‘R’ Us, Debenhams, The Cheesecake Factory and Paul Café, complement many first-to-Abu Dhabi brands such as Books Kinokuniya, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Rag Cie, Barry’s, Train and many more.

The destination also houses the world’s most coveted luxury fashion, high-end jewellery and fine-dining brands. These include Hermès, Chanel, Cartier, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rolex and Van Cleef & Arpels, along with award-winning

fine-dining venues situated on the island’s waterfront promenade such as Zuma, Nusr-Et, LPM Restaurant & Bar, Craft by Side Hustle and Coya. This complete offering creates a unique shopping and dining experience for guests.

A world-class entertainment offering caters to all members of the community, with the region’s first National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, a play-based family attraction; the UAE’s first Zero Latency virtual reality experience; the emirate’s largest theatre and only IMAX experience – a 21-screen VOX Cinemas; the UAE’s first Game Over Escape Rooms, a flagship Xtreme Zone family entertainment centre, a Caboodle interactive play zone, and three rooftop parks catering to family activities.

This incredible offering sets The Galleria apart as the most exciting retail, culinary, entertainment and lifestyle hub in Abu Dhabi.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island, please visit www.thegalleria.ae or join us on social media @TheGalleriaUAE, #AtTheGalleria.

ABOUT AL MARYAH RETAIL COMPANY

Al Maryah Retail Company is a retail management company established by Mubadala Investment Company, offering services such as asset management, property management, investment management, and leasing services for The Galleria Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination. The business serves as a curator of experiences of the future that unite people and create communities while creating value to its shareholders.

ABOUT THE AUTHORITY OF SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION – MA’AN

Founded in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an drives social innovation and builds a culture of social contribution and participation to address social priorities in the Abu Dhabi Emirate.

The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an brings together the government, private sector and civil society with the objective to support innovative solutions and contribute to the development of strong, active, collaborative and inclusive communities.

The authority has launched several pioneering programmes through its five pillars of work - Social Impact Bonds, Social Incubator and Accelerator programme, Social Investment Fund, Community Engagement and Outreach Management to deliver solutions and make life-changing differences for Abu Dhabi residents.

The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an provides resources and support to seed and grow community-based organisations, raise and allocate funds towards community-based organisations and social initiatives, and promote community engagement and a culture of volunteering.