Located in JVT, the new neighbourhood hotel offers 579 rooms, original dining concepts, and vibrant social spaces to connect and experience the city like a resident

Dubai, UAE: The First Group Hospitality and Hoque Global proudly announce the opening of Hotel Local, a groundbreaking community-oriented hotel in the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT). Hotel Local, a lifestyle brand launched by US-based Hoque Global, redefines modern hospitality by seamlessly integrating local culture, social engagement, and innovative experiences into every aspect of the guest journey.

Rob Burns, CEO of The First Group, stated: "We are honoured to partner with Hoque Global to bring the first of many Hotel Local properties to life. At The First Group Hospitality, we are committed to shaping the future of hospitality, and Hotel Local is a testament to that vision. This hotel is more than just a place to stay; it’s a vibrant social hub where guests and locals come together to connect, create, and experience Dubai in an authentic and immersive way."

Mike Hoque, Founder and CEO of Hoque Global, shared: "Hotel Local was born out of a deep passion for people, community, and education. It’s been an incredible journey developing this brand alongside hospitality pioneer Dave Johnson and Rob Burns and his team at The First Group Hospitality, with a vision to create spaces that truly become extensions of the neighbourhoods they serve and create opportunities for the local community through education programming interwoven into our operations. Community, inclusivity, excellence, and innovation are the foundations of everything we do. Our mission is to train and educate future talents in a world-class facility, cultivating empathetic leaders who will redefine hospitality service for generations to come. I couldn’t be prouder to launch Hotel Local here in Dubai, a city that represents the future of the world."

Dave Johnson, Longtime Hospitality Leader and Partner on Hotel Local, expressed: "It’s an exciting moment to see Hotel Local launch in Dubai under the expert management of The First Group Hospitality. The JVT location and property are spectacular—a perfect embodiment of our vision for a community-centric lifestyle hotel. This marks just the beginning, and we look forward to expanding the brand worldwide and take Hotel Local’s unique blend of connection, culture, and innovation to New York, San Francisco, Miami, more dynamic neighbourhoods across the region and the globe."

A New Way to Stay

Hotel Local is more than a destination, it’s an invitation. A sanctuary for the curious, a celebration of culture, and a vibrant hub for community, the hotel transforms outsiders into instant insiders. Designed as an urban retreat for travellers and locals alike, Hotel Local offers 579 thoughtfully designed rooms that seamlessly merge comfort, modernity, and community-inspired aesthetics. Whether visiting for business or leisure, guests are welcomed into an inviting, dynamic atmosphere that feels like home. Beyond its stylish accommodations, the hotel features a rooftop pool, a fully equipped gym, and a serene spa, ensuring every guest can unwind in style.

Catering to city residents, visitors, and business travellers, Hotel Local redefines luxury by fostering a deep sense of community. With a diverse array of original dining experiences, top-tier entertainment, and premium wellness facilities, the vibrant hotel is poised to become the neighbourhood’s go-to social hub. For those seeking a blend of city energy and coastal tranquillity, complimentary shuttle services to Soluna Restaurants & Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah provide access to a pristine beach, world-class dining, and exhilarating water activities. A space where creatives, explorers, and families alike can gather, connect, and feel at home, Hotel Local is where curiosity is nurtured, culture thrives, and community flourishes.

Culinary & Social Experiences Rooted in Community

Hotel Local is set to become a neighbourhood hotspot with its unique dining concepts and vibrant social spaces:

Farmers Commons: A farm-to-table dining experience that celebrates locally sourced ingredients, sustainability, and the art of simple, delicious cooking. Featuring hydroponic herbs, farm-fresh produce, and artisanal cheese, every dish is a nod to authenticity and quality. –

Neighbourhood Brew: A welcoming café that transitions from morning coffee and artisanal pastries to an evening lounge with craft beers and signature cocktails. This dynamic space is designed to connect, whether it’s a casual coffee catch-up or a laid-back night out.

Beyond dining, Hotel Local’s social calendar is packed with community events, themed brunches, and pop-up collaborations, ensuring there is always something new to discover and experience.

With six distinct room types catering to both short- and long-term stays, Hotel Local balances comfort with a warm, inviting, and eclectic aesthetic. The hotel also features a top-end gym, spa, and rooftop pool with panoramic views of the JVT skyline, creating a laid-back environment where guests can relax and rejuvenate.

About Hotel Local

Hotel Local, a new hotel brand from Dallas, Texas, is developed and owned by Hoque Global. Rooted in community engagement, it is dedicated to cultivating the next generation of empathetic leaders in hospitality. Our team is empowered through education and care, ensuring service that embodies commitment and excellence.

Welcoming business travellers, digital nomads, families, and city residents, Hotel Local is designed to redefine neighbourhood living, becoming a vibrant lifestyle hub in every community it serves.

Launching in Dubai, Hotel Local is poised for expansion across the U.S. and the GCC, with The First Group Hospitality managing its properties.

For media queries, please contact hotellocal@actionprgroup.com

About The First Group Hospitality

The First Group Hospitality is a leading hospitality management company pioneering a new era of excellence. With a rapidly expanding portfolio of award-winning upscale hotels, signature restaurants, and distinctive leisure destinations, we are committed to creating unforgettable experiences at every touchpoint.

Our team of seasoned professionals brings decades of experience from renowned hotel brands, combined with a deep understanding of the Dubai and GCC markets. With a comprehensive infrastructure spanning all key areas of hotel management, we offer tailored solutions to maximize efficiency, drive revenue growth, and enhance guest satisfaction.

At The First Group Hospitality, we are dedicated to building long-term partnerships with our clients. By leveraging our global insights, regional expertise, and strong operational foundation, we ensure that every aspect of your hotel is managed with precision and care. Our goal is to optimize performance, boost profitability, and deliver sustainable growth for your property.

About Hoque Global

Hoque Global is a diversified company with a primary focus on transformative, catalytic enterprises in real estate. Hoque Global is a recognised leader in revitalisation, redevelopment and re-energisation of property, with a strategic, discerning view to understand opportunities for precise positive economic impact. Hoque Global’s companies in the hospitality, event planning, technology, logistics and transportation sectors are also continually innovating with success. Our business is founded on the principals established in three generations of the Hoque family's commitment to improving the world through leadership, innovation and a relentless pursuit of solutions that bring new ideas to life in the global marketplace.