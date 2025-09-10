Cairo: Egypt’s Entrepreneur Awards (EEA), the leading platform for entrepreneurship in Egypt, has announced the launch and opening of applications for its fifth edition. This happened during its press conference, in which they unveiled the award categories and their corresponding jury panels. The EEA aims to honor and support the most innovative and successful entrepreneurs in Egypt. This edition aligns with the platform's commitment to supporting and advancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The press conference was attended by Mr. Amr Mansi, Founder & CEO of ievents and Founder of EEA, Mr. Onsi Sawiris, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at HOF Capital, Ms. Dina El Mofty, Founder of Injaz Egypt, as well as Mr. Karim Radwan, Chief Commercial Officer at Tatweer Misr. Each delivered keynote remarks expressing their pride in and commitment to the platform and its impact through the years, while highlighting the distinctiveness of this year's edition.

EEA jury panels feature local, regional, and international experts to ensure a diverse and cohesive prespectives in the evaluation process. Applications are open from today, the 9th of September 2025, until September 30th, 2025, welcoming all eligible companies to participate. The eligibility criteria are as follows: At least one of the founders must be Egyptian, the company must be legally registered and operating in Egypt, the applicants must have been operating for a minimum of 2 years and less than 10 years, previous finalists and applicants have the opportunity to reapply, yet previous winners can only reapply with a new company, no applicant can apply in more than one award category, and companies must submit all the required documents to support their nomination. This serves as a guide, to ensure integrity and credibility of the awards while also providing a fair experience for all applicants. The Award Ceremony, in which the winners will be announced, will be held on November 21st, 2025 at the Grand Egyptian Museum.

This year's edition features fifteen award categories across diverse fields, providing a platform for all types of innovative businesses to be recognized. The categories include the AI Excellence & Deeptech Award, Creative Storytelling Award, Social Dining Award, Cultural Innovation Award, Innovation in Education Award, Fashion Vanguard Award, Fintech Forward Award, Interior Design Award, Local Hero Award, Green Innovation Award, People of Tomorrow Youth Award, Smart Solutions in Logistics Award, Sports Innovation & Wellness Award, Disruptive Duo for Market Innovations Award, and the Rising Star Award. These awards serve as a testament to EEA's commitment to fostering diversity and innovation within the entrepreneurship landscape, while also spotlighting creative solutions and pioneering ventures that drive and enhance the economic landscape.

Commenting on the occasion, Amr Mansi, Founder & CEO of ievents and Founder of Egypt's Entrepreneur Awards (EEA), expressed pride in launching the fifth edition to celebrate inspiring entrepreneurs and recognize their exceptional achievements. He said: "With every new edition, Egypt's Entrepreneur Awards has proven to be more than just a recognition, it has become a convergence point for innovation and excellence. Today, we are taking a bigger step toward the regional stage, as EEA emerges as a platform that brings together leading companies competing for the awards with jury members from across the region. We are proud that we took the initiative to launch this entity, becoming the hub that unites entrepreneurs in one place and celebrates their achievements on a wider scale."

It is noteworthy that the EEA is organized by ievents and Powered By Tatweer Misr, reflecting a strategic and long-term partnership that has been renewed for three more editions. In addition, Vodafone Business joined EEA as the Official Technology Partner for the upcoming three editions. Furthermore, EGBANK serves as the Official Bank Partner, and Nestlé takes on the role of Sustainability Partner. On the media front, Startup Scene comes in as the Exclusive Media Partner, ensuring wide visibility for the initiative. Meanwhile, Concrete continues its support and glamorous touch as the Official Fashion Partner for the fourth consecutive year. Adding further strength, the fifth edition is powered by talabat Egypt, with 16 Dash serving as the Digital Partner, and Influence Group proudly returning as the Communications Partner for the fifth year in a row.

This year's edition also sees notable participation from ecosystem partners who will support the winners. LOGIC Consulting, The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), Entlaq, and Al-Naggar & Partners Law Firm & Legal Consultants are among the partners who will provide guidance and support to EEA’s shortlisted companies and winners, ensuring that their success is not just a one-time achievement but a stepping stone to a brighter future.

EEA boasts an esteemed advisory board composed of leading business figures. The board includes; Eng. Ahmed El Sewedy- President & CEO of El Sewedy Electric S.A.E, Mr. Ahmed Al Alfi, Chairperson, Sawari Ventures, Ms. Neveen El Tahri- Chairperson of 138 Pyramids for Development and Delta Shield for Investment, Mr. Aladdin Saba- Founding Partner of BPE Partners, Ms. Dina El Mofty- Founder and Board Member of Injaz Egypt, Christian Rangen- Chairman of Link Capital, Mr. Onsi Sawiris- Co-Founder & Managing Partner at HOF Capital, Yasmine Khamis- Chairperson of Oriental Weavers Group, Mr. Wael Fakharany- CEO at Edenred Middle East, Mr. Ahmed Habib- President & CEO of Harvest Holdings and Founding Member of EO Cairo, Ms. Thuraya Ismail- CEO and Board Member of Mentor Arabia, Mr. Hussein Rifai- Serial Entrepreneur & Founder of Ventures, and Mounier Nakhla, Founder & CEO of MNT Halan.

EEA continues to achieve significant accomplishments, contributing to the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Egypt and the region.