Kuhl: The grants to Rofayda Health Park and Luna Perfumes provide €8.5 million to support the creation of 1,308 jobs, with 50% of the positions for women.

Idris: This grant represents €5.4 million, about 24.7% of the total project cost of €21.85 million.

George: The initiative contributes €3.16 million, roughly 34% of the €9.24 million needed for a new logistics hub.

Cairo - The Facility Investing for Employment (IFE) announced the signing of two grant agreements with Al Rofayda Hospital for Women and Children and Luna for Perfumes and Cosmetics. This cooperation will contribute to creating 1,308 job opportunities, with women filling nearly half of the positions. This supports Egypt's efforts to empower women economically while enhancing their role in society.

Dr. Christoph Schaefer, Director KfW Office Cairo, expressed his pride stating: “Enabling and supporting the creation of decent jobs in the private sector is key for sustainable economic development. It is a privilege, that the German Financial Cooperation through KfW Development Bank and through the regional facility 'Investing for Employment' (IFE), on behalf of the German government, can contribute in Egypt to this important agenda. I am particularly pleased that we are able to confirm today IFE’s support for private companies that are very successfully run by women or that provide healthcare, especially for women and children in Egypt.”

During the signing ceremony, Mr. Steffen Kuhl, Managing Director of the Facility Investing for Employment (IFE), commented, "Egypt has a vast human resource, and therefore, the initiative works on creating new job opportunities and supporting the localization of industries, especially with the rapid growth of the Egyptian market." He further noted that investing in human capital helps bridge the gap between the growing population and the evolving market needs, improving both the quality of work and employee conditions, in addition to empowering Egyptian women and emphasizing their role in social development.

Kuhl also explained that the total grant agreements signed are worth €8.56 million, aimed at creating 1,308 new jobs, including 857 jobs at Rofayda Hospital and 451 at Luna Perfumes and Cosmetics, knowing that 50% of the jobs will be occupied by women. Rofayda Hospital's project will involve a significant expansion, introducing specialized departments, including a pediatric department equipped with the latest technologies for treating heart, neurological, and urological diseases. Other planned facilities include a comprehensive reconstructive surgery department, a fully equipped rehabilitation center, and a department for treating cerebral palsy. Meanwhile, Luna intends to build a new logistics hub in Giza governorate, with plans to expand its operations throughout Egypt after achieving considerable success in Cairo and Alexandria. This aligns with state strategies to support local production.

In turn, Dr. Omaima Idris, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Rofayda Hospital in Sheikh Zayed, emphasized that the grant aims not only to provide new job opportunities but also to improve the working conditions of 475 employees. This will include additional benefits such as expanded social protection, special discounts on medical services, and a new transportation service for staff. Furthermore, the salaries of current employees will be increased in line with the expansion plan, and efforts will be made to train and qualify new graduates, ensuring they possess strong competencies for the labor market. The expansion will also allow the hospital to increase patient capacity by adding 45 rooms, 19 intensive care beds, and 9 additional emergency rooms.

Moreover, Idris stated, "Patient care will remain our top priority and our main goal, which we seek to achieve through continuous training and development. We are pleased today to conclude the grant agreement, which amounts to €5.40 million out of the total project cost of €21.85 million, which signifies that the facility will alleviate our burdens by 24.7%. We look forward to this partnership improving the medical equipment necessary for the new buildings."

For her part, Eng. Rania George, CEO of Luna for Perfumes and Cosmetics, expressed her eagerness to be signing the agreement, stating, "We are pleased to sign the grant agreement with IFE, through which we will receive €3.16 million, equivalent to approximately 34% of the total investment cost of the project at €9.24 million. This cooperation will directly contribute to the establishment of our new logistics hub and equip it with the latest technology."

George further explained that Luna expects this expansion to create 451 new jobs while achieving the company's goals of localizing a significant portion of the industry. This includes adding new and diverse products across various departments, mass-producing new products to reduce the import bill, and implementing a plan to expand Luna's activities in all governorates of Egypt.

About The Facility Investing for Employment:

The Facility Investing for Employment (IFE) is an investment mechanism created by KfW Development Bank on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Co-operation and Development (BMZ) as an integral part of the Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation “Decent Jobs for a Just Transition” Operating under the brand “Invest for Jobs”, the Facility aims to remove investment barriers that prevent the creation of new and better jobs in the private sector in its partner countries in Africa: Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, and Tunisia.

For more information about the Facility Investing for Employment: https://invest-forjobs.com/en/ife General information and further support services offered by the Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation: https://invest-for-jobs.com