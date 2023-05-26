Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The ENTERTAINER, a leading global provider of discount and voucher-based entertainment offers, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Spades, a cutting-edge dine-in payment solution. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the way ENTERTAINER members redeem vouchers and settle their dining bills, offering a seamless and convenient experience.

The ENTERTAINER has built a reputation for providing exceptional savings and exclusive offers to its vast membership base. With its extensive network of partner restaurants, the ENTERTAINER app has become a go-to resource for individuals seeking memorable dining experiences. Now, in partnership with Spades, ENTERTAINER members can take their dining experience to the next level.

Spades is a revolutionary payment solution that enables users to make hassle-free, secure digital payments directly from their smartphones. Through this collaboration, ENTERTAINER members can seamlessly redeem their vouchers and settle their dining bills using the embedded Spades app. This integration eliminates the need for physical vouchers or cash, streamlining the payment process and enhancing the overall dining experience.

"We are excited to join forces with Spades to provide our valued members with an innovative solution for voucher redemption and payment," said Ahmed Gaber, CEO of the ENTERTAINER. "Through this partnership, we will enable our members to relish a remarkably smooth dining experience, harmonizing the ease of digital payments with our unparalleled exclusive offers. This collaboration will amplify our ability to make the payment process more seamless, ensuring our members enjoy hassle-free transactions while doing more of what they love for less."

The process is simple and user-friendly. ENTERTAINER members can access their digital vouchers through the ENTERTAINER app and select the desired offer for their dining experience. When it's time to settle the bill, members can scan the QR code on the table of the ENTERTAINER app and activate the embedded Spades payment solution, review their bill and effortlessly redeem their voucher digitally, with the added benefits of split, tip and review. The transaction is quick, secure, and leaves no room for error.

"We are proud to partner with the ENTERTAINER to transform the way people redeem vouchers and make payments at partner restaurants," stated Sameer Poonja, Co-founder of Spades. "Our goal is to provide a seamless dining experience that aligns with the expectations of today's tech-savvy consumers. By integrating the ENTERTAINER app with Spades, we are empowering ENTERTAINER members with an innovative solution that simplifies their dining transactions."

The ENTERTAINER and Spades partnership will initially launch in UAE, with plans to expand regionally in the coming months. This collaboration represents an exciting step forward in combining the power of digital vouchers and seamless payments to enhance the overall dining experience for ENTERTAINER members.

About the ENTERTAINER:

The ENTERTAINER is a leading digital and engagement company that adds value to consumers' lives by bringing them the best lifestyle offers globally. It was first established as a book in 2001, and later it transitioned from a print publication to a data-driven company with the launch of the award-winning ENTERTAINER app in 2013. The company has grown with the aim of creating unbeatable value everywhere they go, by providing top offers across renowned dining, leisure, entertainment, and hotel brands worldwide. In 2022, the ENTERTAINER started to focus on the payment industry as part of its strategy to become a fintech by launching Card Linked Offers/payment solutions in the UAE with plans to expand this service in the Middle East. Additionally, the ENTERTAINER has started its Delivery business in the UAE and Qatar and will continue to further expand.

The ENTERTAINER now boasts a presence across the UAE and the rest of the GCC, and Singapore. They have enjoyed phenomenal growth by virtue of a strong partner network, a burgeoning corporate loyalty business and a broad base of customers. The ENTERTAINER believes that ‘Experience is everything,’ resulting in their passion for creating unforgettable experiences for both customers and employees. Since the launch of their digital app, they have helped both their B2C and B2B customers save over $1 BILLION.

About Spades:

Spades is an innovative dine-in payment solution that enables users to make secure digital payments directly from their smartphones by scanning or tapping on SoftPOS (soon to launch) with the added benefits of Spilt & Tip. With a focus on simplicity, security, and convenience, Spades aims to transform the way people settle bills at partner restaurants, offering a seamless dining experience.

Spades have now expanded into the hospitality realm whereby members of leading hotel brands can seamlessly earn &/or burn their loyalty points to offset their dine-in bills and the upcoming opportunities to avail in other hotel lifestyle services such as room service, room checkout, spa/beach/pool activities and many more.

