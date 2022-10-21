The app will provide richer experiences for clients across Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The ENTERTAINER business has partnered with Reportage Properties, one of the largest private developers in the UAE to provide clients with a customer-centric loyalty program.

Mathieu Valayer, Head of Corporate Partnerships at the ENTERTAINER business, said: “We are very excited to embark on this journey together. The new loyalty and rewards program will help Reportage Properties engage in a more effective way with their customers and more importantly, ensure a long-term relationship.”

Through the app, Reportage customers will have access to thousands of lifestyle offers across different categories such as F&B, spa, fitness and attractions.

Commenting on the partnership, Aref Al Khoury, Chairman of Reportage Group, said: “We are trying across all levels to be connected with our customers that are at the very heart of the company.”

Reportage Properties provides innovative, modern and affordable housing solutions that not only offer their investors an outstanding value but also provide home buyers a safe place to live in. They build homes with unparalleled elegance and comfort that redefine experiences and now they’ve added more value to their clients' lives with the newly launched loyalty app powered by the ENTERTAINER.

Islam Hamdy, the CEO of Reportage Group, said: “This is another small step that will enable us to be part of our customers’ life on a daily basis.”