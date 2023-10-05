Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The ENTERTAINER business is excited to announce its strategic partnership with JASARA PMC, an esteemed company backed by industry giants including Saudi Aramco, Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Jacobs Engineering company. This collaboration marks a significant step for both organizations and promises to redefine the landscape of employee engagement and satisfaction in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The partnership reflects a unified commitment to excellence, innovation and delivering unparalleled employee satisfaction. Central to this partnership is the development of a cutting-edge co-branded app, tailored to cater to the needs of JASARA PMC employees. This innovative app will provide unbeatable offers driving heightened engagement, job satisfaction and significant cost savings for employees.

Julian Morbidelli, General Manager – Saudi Arabia at the ENTERTAINER business, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are extremely thrilled about this new venture with JASARA PMC. This partnership embodies a shared vision of enriching lives, expanding possibilities and setting new industry standards for innovation.”

Eng. Mohammed Al Mana, President and CEO of JASARA PMC, added, “At JASARA, our foremost commitment is to the well-being of our employees; this partnership aims to provide advantageous offers and unlock the added value of “the ENTERTAINER” to all JASARA employees and their families.”

Furthermore, this partnership will have a positive impact on retention rates and bolster the recruitment process. In addition, the co-branded app will grant access to valuable data analytics, enabling the optimization of offers and services for maximum impact.

Mr. Talal Altubayyeb, CFO of JASARA PMC, also commented on the partnership, stating, “We are happy to engage in this strategic partnership with the ENTERTAINER business to unlock a variety of added-value benefits and reward programs for our employees and their families. As our employees are the soul of JASARA, we look forward to introducing and launching an innovative platform that would create a positive impact and serve their needs.”

About the ENTERTAINER business

The ENTERTAINER business offers customized loyalty and rewards opportunities to over 250 businesses globally. They enable businesses to tailor their loyalty and rewards programs to serve their customers and staff. Whether driving customer acquisition, improving staff retention, or increasing omnichannel data-driven engagement, the ENTERTAINER business delivers tangible ROI in addition to invaluable analytics and insights.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Christine Braganza, PR Director

Email: christine.b@theentertainerme.com

Website: https://business.theentertainerme.com/ksa

About JASARA PMC

JASARA PMC is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Jacobs to be the premier Project Management Company for social infrastructure delivery in Saudi Arabia and the region.

For more information, visit https://jasarapmc.com/index