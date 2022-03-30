Dubai - Leading the UAE's automotive industry and offering a vast range of extravagant vehicles, The Elite Cars shares its expertise on how to select the best luxury car.

The global luxury car market was valued at around USD 410 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow to USD 566 billion in 2026. UAE being one of the key automotive markets is facing a huge demand for cars across segments from hypercars to luxury to vintage and many others. The decision to buy that most wanted car needs to be made sooner rather than later

As newer and more advanced models are launched in the market, purchasing the right high-end car becomes a tough choice, especially when all the features might vary from one vehicle to another. One should consider all factors such as convenience, affordability, efficiency, features, quality of the build, and performance before making a decision.

The Elite Cars’ recommends a few tips to keep in mind:

-Identify needs: Cars are often seen as a status symbol, however, one must identify their practical use to see how it will help them in the future as well. For example, a two-seater supercar might look very attractive, however, there might be a need for more space in the car in the next few years.

-Consider options: Always take into account all available options before coming to a decision. It is important to know what the other models are offering and compare the benefits.

-Car Reviews: Like any other service or product, luxury cars also need to be reviewed in terms of specifications, features, efficiency etc. It is better to seek advice from people who have had the experience of driving the same vehicle.

-Budget: For purchasing a car, a minimum of 20% down payment is required. In addition to it, banks will also charge interest on the loan that can take up to a few years to pay so it is better to make a budget in advance and see options that fit in it.

-Market Value: Look at the market value of the vehicle you are choosing to purchase, especially when you are considering a pre-owned vehicle. Make your offer based on its current value in the market.

-Car Dealers: Connect with a car dealer who can offer a range of vehicles, multiple finance options, and has excellent customer reviews. This will not only save time and the hassle of going to different dealerships but also help in understanding the entire process of purchasing a luxury car.

“The Elite Cars has been at the forefront of providing exemplary customer service when it comes to establishing its dealership in the UAE. With a highly trained technical staff, a knowledgeable and well-experienced sales team, we are able to cater to every segment of the automotive market. We strive continually to identify gaps in the industry and provide the best solutions.”

The automotive dealer is offering the most recent models from 2022, with advanced features and technology. Currently, the dealer stocks limited editions, exclusive stocks along with variations of the vehicles. For more information about The Elite Cars, please visit www.theelitecars.com.

About The Elite Cars: The Elite Cars is one of the most well-known luxury car dealerships in the UAE, specializing in both new and pre-owned vehicles. With offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, they sell new and used luxury cars. Their proven track record in the sector, world-class service, competitive market prices, team of professionals from diverse backgrounds, flexible finance and insurance choices, and strong local and worldwide presence set them apart from the competition.